Destination Country:
Available shipping methods:
Please note: the standard and expedited shipping costs are only estimates; the actual shipping price will be shown on the order page.
Enjoy App-EXCLUSIVE Deals
Your shopping cart is empty.
Your shopping cart is empty.
Dispatch:Ships between Jun 4 - Jun 12
Hand Spinner EDC Finger Toy for ADHD Stress Reducer
4.60 3.83
Wooden Gyro Fidget Tool Hand Spinner Stress Reliev...
7.40 4.35
Ceramic 608 Hybrid Ball Bearing Fitting for DIY Fi...
14.32 4.66
ZOYO Copper Bearing Fidget Spinner Stress Reliever...
8.48 7.07
4.11 2.42
Titanium Alloy Bearing Hand Spinner Fidget Tool St...
6.32 3.72
KELIMA Aluminum Alloy Rudder Fidget Spinner Stress...
9.28 5.46
Plastic Glow in the dark Focus Toy Fidget Spinner
8.91 4.05
4.82 3.76
Cool Gyro Hand Spinner Stress Reliever Toy Fidget
8.45 3.84
Colorful Hexagon Fidget Spinner
6.26 3.68
Tri-bar Curved Knife Fidget Spinner Stress Relief ...
8.23 4.84
Camouflage Cool Fidget Spinner Finger ADHD Toy
7.94 3.61
2.36 1.97
Plastic + Stainless Steel 608 Hybrid Ball Bearing
6.90 4.06
Main Features:
● There is a switch to turn on or turn off, if your nail is too short, you can use the small tool or other sharp thing to control
● It can be connected to your phone via Bluetooth and then play music
● 3 x CR2032 irreplaceable coin battery ( included )
|
General
|Frame material: ABS
|
Others
|Features: LED Light
|
Dimension and Weight
| Product weight: 0.0200 kg
Package weight: 0.0400 kg
Product size (L x W x H): 7.00 x 7.00 x 1.00 cm / 2.76 x 2.76 x 0.39 inches
Package size (L x W x H): 10.00 x 10.00 x 2.00 cm / 3.94 x 3.94 x 0.79 inches
|
Package Contents
|Package Contents: 1 x Fidget Spinner
Star Sky Print Focus Toy Stress Relief Fidget Spinner
7.57 3.44
Stress Relief Toy Triangle Patterned Fidget Spinner
7.34 4.32
Tri-wing Matte Surface ADHD Fidget Spinner
7.82 4.60
Anti-Stress Toy Color Changing LED Fidget Finger S...
4.75 3.96
Plastic Glow in the dark Focus Toy Fidget Spinner
8.91 4.05
Multi-color LED Triangular ABS Fidget Spinner
7.00 3.18
Kelima Tri-blade Couple PK Fidget Spinner 2pcs
9.66 4.39
Fire Wheel Hand Fidget Spinner ADHD Focus Toy
6.10 5.08
ABS Triangle Fidget Spinner Stress ADHD Relief Toy...
4.45 2.62
Fiddle toy Cartoon Smiling Face Triangle Hand Spinner
7.52 3.42
ST - 06 Six-arm Dazzling Wheel Fidget Spinner Focu...
12.50 10.42
Multifunctional Magic Fidget Spinner Cube 2 in 1 C...
15.89 13.24
Three-blade Style ADHD Fidget Spinner Hand Spinnin...
4.82 4.02
Anti-Stress Plaything Funny Emoticon Fidget Spinner
11.65 9.71
Fiddle Toy Stress Reliver Emoticon Fidget Spinner
6.92 4.07
By ARTURO May-19/2017 11:05:12
Question:
Hola cuando estara disponible?
Reply:
Hello, ARTURO,
Thank you for the inquiry.
Sorry, the item is back-ordered, we expect to ship it at around 2-June if you order it at today.
Please feel free to contact us if you have additional questions.
0 Customer Reviews
Share your thoughts with other customers
Write a Review, Post Images, or Post Videos, and get G Points
See personalized recommendationsSign in
New customer? Start here