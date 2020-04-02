Main Features

Bullet Points:

* CRYSTAL CLEAR CONVERSATION

Built-in unidirectional microphone with pivoted design helps you free from the interference in other directions for clear conversation and voice commands. Note: please point the mic to your mouth for optimum conversation effect



* ACCESIBLE IN-LINE CONTROL

Features an in-line control design for quick control over calls. You can adjust volume level , the microphone and speaker on/off buttons lets you mute yourself just as easily



* GREAT FOR SKYPE CALLS

This little plug-in headset allows you conduct Skype calls and use the controls on the headset. The noise-reduction technology applied in the sound card improves voice clarity.



* UPGRADED WEARING EXPERIENCE

Made from breathable and soft protein memory to for snug care. The adjustable headband helps you find the comfortable fit and makes it easy to suit all head shape



* WIDE COMPATIBILITY

Enjoy the convenience brought by Mpow headset that works with common chat applications like Skype and other operating systems such as Windows, Mac OS X, tablets, iOS, and Android



Product Description:



Stereo Audio Performance

With the superior 40mm driver and skilled sound processing, Mpow USB headset is capable of delivering crisp, high-definition audio with clear, balanced tone while you are conversing on Skype.



Designed for Lasting Comfort

The headset is covered in soft protein memory ear pads to ensure comfort during extended talking sessions.



Easy to Set up

Digital USB connection allows you to get plugged in quickly. The 7.9-foot (2.4-meter) cord gives you the flexibility to move around while you are talking.



Multiple Connection Modes

Thanks to the detachable cable, you may either connect the headset to your computer via the USB port/ 3.5mm audio cable or to your cellphone via the 3.5mm audio cable.



Notes:

1. Please point your mouth to the microphone to achieve best conversation effect.

2. Short press the volume buttons for gradual volume adjustments and long press for successive adjustments

3. The USB headset will no longer work if the PC is on standby or sleep mode.



Specification:

SNR: ≥ 50db

Cable length: 3.94+3.94ft (1.2+1.2m)

Plug: USB plug+ 3.5mm audio plug

Microphone Impedance: 2.2KΩ

Microphone Sensitiveness: -46±3dB

Loudspeaker diameter: 40mm

Loudspeaker sensitiveness: 103dB±3dB

Rated power: 10mW

Maximum power: 20mw

Loudspeaker Impedance: 16Ω

Frequency response: 20Hz-20 KHz

Product Size: 7.5x6.5x1.8 in (190mmx165mmx45mm)

Net Weight: 7.9 oz(223g)



Packing List:

Mpow USB headset × 1

USB Cable× 1

User Manual × 1