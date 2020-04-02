Select Regional Settings
Main Features
Bullet Points:
* CRYSTAL CLEAR CONVERSATION
Built-in unidirectional microphone with pivoted design helps you free from the interference in other directions for clear conversation and voice commands. Note: please point the mic to your mouth for optimum conversation effect
* ACCESIBLE IN-LINE CONTROL
Features an in-line control design for quick control over calls. You can adjust volume level , the microphone and speaker on/off buttons lets you mute yourself just as easily
* GREAT FOR SKYPE CALLS
This little plug-in headset allows you conduct Skype calls and use the controls on the headset. The noise-reduction technology applied in the sound card improves voice clarity.
* UPGRADED WEARING EXPERIENCE
Made from breathable and soft protein memory to for snug care. The adjustable headband helps you find the comfortable fit and makes it easy to suit all head shape
* WIDE COMPATIBILITY
Enjoy the convenience brought by Mpow headset that works with common chat applications like Skype and other operating systems such as Windows, Mac OS X, tablets, iOS, and Android
Product Description:
Stereo Audio Performance
With the superior 40mm driver and skilled sound processing, Mpow USB headset is capable of delivering crisp, high-definition audio with clear, balanced tone while you are conversing on Skype.
Designed for Lasting Comfort
The headset is covered in soft protein memory ear pads to ensure comfort during extended talking sessions.
Easy to Set up
Digital USB connection allows you to get plugged in quickly. The 7.9-foot (2.4-meter) cord gives you the flexibility to move around while you are talking.
Multiple Connection Modes
Thanks to the detachable cable, you may either connect the headset to your computer via the USB port/ 3.5mm audio cable or to your cellphone via the 3.5mm audio cable.
Notes:
1. Please point your mouth to the microphone to achieve best conversation effect.
2. Short press the volume buttons for gradual volume adjustments and long press for successive adjustments
3. The USB headset will no longer work if the PC is on standby or sleep mode.
Specification:
SNR: ≥ 50db
Cable length: 3.94+3.94ft (1.2+1.2m)
Plug: USB plug+ 3.5mm audio plug
Microphone Impedance: 2.2KΩ
Microphone Sensitiveness: -46±3dB
Loudspeaker diameter: 40mm
Loudspeaker sensitiveness: 103dB±3dB
Rated power: 10mW
Maximum power: 20mw
Loudspeaker Impedance: 16Ω
Frequency response: 20Hz-20 KHz
Product Size: 7.5x6.5x1.8 in (190mmx165mmx45mm)
Net Weight: 7.9 oz(223g)
Packing List:
Mpow USB headset × 1
USB Cable× 1
User Manual × 1
