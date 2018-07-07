Xiaomi Mi A2 4G Phablet Global Edition

Select Regional Settings
Basic Information
| Brand: Xiaomi
Language: Multi-language
OS: Android 8.1
Service Provider: Unlocked
SIM Card Slot: Dual SIM,Dual Standby
SIM Card Type: Dual Nano SIM
Type: 4G Phablet
Hardware
| CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Cores: 2.2GHz,Octa Core
External Memory: Not Supported
RAM: 4GB RAM
ROM: 64GB
Network
| 2G: GSM 1800MHz,GSM 1900MHz,GSM 850MHz,GSM 900MHz
3G: WCDMA B1 2100MHz,WCDMA B2 1900MHz,WCDMA B4 1700MHz,WCDMA B5 850MHz,WCDMA B8 900MHz
Network type: FDD-LTE,GSM,TDD-LTE,WCDMA
WIFI: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac wireless internet
Wireless Connectivity: 3G,4G,A-GPS,Bluetooth,Dual Band WiFi,GPS,GSM,WiFi
4G LTE: FDD B1 2100MHz,FDD B2 1900MHz,FDD B20 800MHz,FDD B3 1800MHz,FDD B4 1700MHz,FDD B5 850MHz,FDD B7 2600MHz,FDD B8 900MHz,TDD B38 2600MHz,TDD B40 2300MHz
Display
| Screen resolution: 2160 x 1080
Screen size: 5.99 inch
Screen type: Corning Gorilla Glass 3,IPS
Camera
| Auto Focus: Yes
Back camera: 12.0MP,20.0MP
Camera Functions: Face Beauty,Face Detection,Panorama Shot
Camera type: Triple cameras
Flashlight: Yes
Front camera: 20.0MP
Touch Focus: Yes
Media Formats
| MS Office format: Excel,PPT,Word
Music format: AAC,AMR-NB,FLAC,MP3,WAV
Picture format: GIF,JPEG,JPG
Video format: H.264,H.265,MP4,MPEG4
Other Features
| Additional Features: 3G,4G,Alarm,Bluetooth,Browser,Calculator,Calendar,Camera,E-book,Fingerprint recognition,Fingerprint Unlocking,GPS,Gravity Sensing,Gravity Sensing System,MP3,MP4,Proximity Sensing,WiFi
Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0
Google Play Store: Yes
I/O Interface: 2 x Nano SIM Slot,Micophone,Speaker,Type-C
Sensor: Accelerometer,E-Compass,Gravity Sensor,Gyroscope,Proximity Sensor
Battery
| Battery Capacity (mAh): 3010mAh Built-in
Battery Type: Li-ion Battery,Non-removable
Package Contents
| Cell Phone: 1
Power Adapter: 1
SIM Needle: 1
USB Cable: 1
Dimensions and Weight
| Package size: 19.80 x 9.60 x 4.30 cm / 7.8 x 3.78 x 1.69 inches
Package weight: 0.4000 kg
Product size: 15.80 x 7.50 x 0.73 cm / 6.22 x 2.95 x 0.29 inches
Product weight: 0.1680 kg
Will this phone work in my country?
For details, please refer to the post about country-based mobile phone network frequency bands coverage guide:Country-based mobile phone network frequency bands coverage guide and the checking method: 4 steps to know whether a phone will work in your country
What is the IMEI number of this device?
We cannot provide IMEI (international mobile equipment identity) numbers because each cell phone will be given a unique set of numbers after its assembly, We can't open the packaging.
Can this item be shipped to my country?
We can deliver orders to most countries. For a detailed explanation of each shipping method, destination and approximate delivery time, please check our website:
By David Sep-23/2018 21:06:01
Hello David,
Generally, most of our items will be shipped within 3-7 business days after payment. However, the exact processing time varies depending on the item.
Please refer to our shipping estimations below:
1) Expedited Shipping: 3-7 business days
2) Unregistered Air Mail & Registered Air Mail: 10-40 business days
3) Priority Line: 5-25 business days (Only available for certain countries)
Learn more information about our shipping methods here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html
By Pedro Sep-22/2018 18:35:23
Hello Pedro,
Yes ,it does have .
By Stanley Sep-16/2018 00:17:43
Hello Stanley,
Please check with your local communication company if they suport this network frequency:
● GSM: B2 / B3 / B5 / B8
● WCDMA: B1 / B2 / B4 / B5 / B8
● LTE: B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B20 / B38 / B40
By yuve Sep-06/2018 05:17:14
Hello
You can see the shipping costs and delivery time for your order during the checkout.
Simply add your products to your cart and select the country of delivery, then the available shipping options and costs will be displayed.
We have 3 methods of delivery, the estimated shipping times are below:
1) Expedited Shipping: 3-7 business days
2) Unregistered Air Mail & Registered Air Mail: 10-40 business days
3) Priority Line: 5-25 business days (Only available for certain countries)
Learn more information about our shipping methods here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html
By Jason Sep-05/2018 12:37:57
Hello Jason,
That phone has not waterproof.
By Donovan Aug-24/2018 06:43:25
Hello Nan,
For your issue, please kindly note：
Yes,it can.
WIFI: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac wireless internet.
I/O Interface: 2 x Nano SIM Slot,Micophone,Speaker,Type-C.
By oded Aug-23/2018 12:10:41
Hello Oded,
Thank you for your inquiry.
You can use Bluetooth headset .
By AMIT Aug-23/2018 09:52:22
Hello AMIT，
Yes, please feel free to order it.
Unlocked For Worldwide use.
Please ensure local area network is compatible for Network Frequency of your country.
Please check with your carrier/provider before purchasing this item.
Network:
● GSM: B2 / B3 / B5 / B8
● WCDMA: B1 / B2 / B4 / B5 / B8
● LTE: B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B20 / B38 / B40
By Panos Aug-16/2018 17:21:27
Hello Panos，
Please read our full warranty terms here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/warranty-and-return.html
One Year Repair Warranty
Unless otherwise noted on the product page, the default product warranty period is one year starting from the date you receive the goods, during which you are eligible for free repair. Any free repair needs to be confirmed with the manufacturer via Customer Service. Customers must pay the shipping fees for returning the item accordingly, while we will cover the shipping fees to send the repaired item back to the customer. If the buyer has damaged/misused the item(s), it will not be eligible for free repair, however customers can return it at their own cost and pay a fee for the repair. Return shipping fees will be the customers responsibility in such cases.
By bruno Aug-16/2018 13:43:10
Hello bruno,
For your issue, please kindly note：
External Memory: Not Supported
By Dave Aug-15/2018 21:48:49
Hello Dave,
You can use Bluetooth headset .
Please check with your local communication company if they suport this network frequency:
GSM: B2 / B3 / B5 / B8
WCDMA: B1 / B2 / B4 / B5 / B8
LTE: B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B20 / B38 / B40
By Matheus Aug-15/2018 10:14:56
Hello Matheus,
This item contains ：
Cell Phone: 1
Power Adapter: 1
SIM Needle: 1
USB Cable: 1
By charly Aug-03/2018 23:25:46
Hello Charly,
This is a popular product, but we are happy to inform you that it is in stock and available to purchase today.
Please feel free to order it.
