Xiaomi Mi A2 4G Phablet Global Edition

Xiaomi Mi A2 4G Phablet Global Edition

- GOLD 273775703

4GB RAM 64GB ROM 12.0MP + 20.0MP Rear Camera Fingerprint Sensor
4.84 (243 Customer Reviews) | 19 answered questions
$239.99
  FREE SHIPPING Estimated Shipping Time: business days Order Processing Time may require a few days. Once dispatched from warehouse, Shipping (or Delivery) Time depends on the Shipping Method.
  • Black Gold
  • +
  • interest-free You can enjoy a maximum of 0 interest-free installments, and may not enjoy this offer when placing orders with other products
Add to Favorites (0)
;   
Tax Info Price Protection Price Disclaimer
Clearance 5 Days Arrival PL $10 off over $88

Tip:
Unlocked for Worldwide use. Please ensure local area network is compatible. click here for Network Frequency of your country. Please check with your carrier/provider before purchasing this item.
The ROM on this Phone supports OTA and is multi language.

Main Features:
Xiaomi Mi A2 4G Phablet 5.99 inch Android 8.1 Snapdragon 660 Octa Core 2.2GHz 4GB RAM 64GB ROM 12.0MP + 20.0MP Rear Camera Fingerprint Sensor 3010mAh Li-ion Battery
● Display: 5.99 inch 2160 x 1080 pixels screen
● CPU: Snapdragon 660 Octa Core 2.2GHz
● System: Android 8.1
● Storage: 4GB RAM 64GB ROM
● Camera: 12.0MP + 20.0MP rear camera + 20.0MP front camera
● Sensor: Gravity-Sensor, Proximity sensor, Gyroscope, E-compass, Accelerator, Fingerprint sensor
● SIM Card: dual Nano SIM, dual standby
● Feature: GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
● Bluetooth:5.0

Network:
● GSM: B2 / B3 / B5 / B8
● WCDMA: B1 / B2 / B4 / B5 / B8
● LTE: B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B20 / B38 / B40

Specification

Basic Information

 Brand: Xiaomi
Language: Multi-language
OS: Android 8.1
Service Provider: Unlocked
SIM Card Slot: Dual SIM,Dual Standby
SIM Card Type: Dual Nano SIM
Type: 4G Phablet

Hardware

 CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Cores: 2.2GHz,Octa Core
External Memory: Not Supported
RAM: 4GB RAM
ROM: 64GB

Network

 2G: GSM 1800MHz,GSM 1900MHz,GSM 850MHz,GSM 900MHz
3G: WCDMA B1 2100MHz,WCDMA B2 1900MHz,WCDMA B4 1700MHz,WCDMA B5 850MHz,WCDMA B8 900MHz
Network type: FDD-LTE,GSM,TDD-LTE,WCDMA
WIFI: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac wireless internet
Wireless Connectivity: 3G,4G,A-GPS,Bluetooth,Dual Band WiFi,GPS,GSM,WiFi
4G LTE: FDD B1 2100MHz,FDD B2 1900MHz,FDD B20 800MHz,FDD B3 1800MHz,FDD B4 1700MHz,FDD B5 850MHz,FDD B7 2600MHz,FDD B8 900MHz,TDD B38 2600MHz,TDD B40 2300MHz

Display

 Screen resolution: 2160 x 1080
Screen size: 5.99 inch
Screen type: Corning Gorilla Glass 3,IPS

Camera

 Auto Focus: Yes
Back camera: 12.0MP,20.0MP
Camera Functions: Face Beauty,Face Detection,Panorama Shot
Camera type: Triple cameras
Flashlight: Yes
Front camera: 20.0MP
Touch Focus: Yes

Media Formats

MS Office format: Excel,PPT,Word
Music format: AAC,AMR-NB,FLAC,MP3,WAV
Picture format: GIF,JPEG,JPG
Video format: H.264,H.265,MP4,MPEG4

Other Features

 Additional Features: 3G,4G,Alarm,Bluetooth,Browser,Calculator,Calendar,Camera,E-book,Fingerprint recognition,Fingerprint Unlocking,GPS,Gravity Sensing,Gravity Sensing System,MP3,MP4,Proximity Sensing,WiFi
Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0
Google Play Store: Yes
I/O Interface: 2 x Nano SIM Slot,Micophone,Speaker,Type-C
Sensor: Accelerometer,E-Compass,Gravity Sensor,Gyroscope,Proximity Sensor

Battery

 Battery Capacity (mAh): 3010mAh Built-in
Battery Type: Li-ion Battery,Non-removable

Package Contents

 Cell Phone: 1
Power Adapter: 1
SIM Needle: 1
USB Cable: 1

Dimensions and Weight

 Package size: 19.80 x 9.60 x 4.30 cm / 7.8 x 3.78 x 1.69 inches
Package weight: 0.4000 kg
Product size: 15.80 x 7.50 x 0.73 cm / 6.22 x 2.95 x 0.29 inches
Product weight: 0.1680 kg

FAQ for Xiaomi Mi A2 4G Phablet Global Edition

Customer Questions & Answers

  • All(19)
  • Product Information(15)
  • Stock Status(1)
  • Payment
  • About Shipping(3)
  • Others
Q

How many time to you send it?

By David Sep-23/2018 21:06:01

A

Hello David,


Generally, most of our items will be shipped within 3-7 business days after payment. However, the exact processing time varies depending on the item.


Please refer to our shipping estimations below:

1) Expedited Shipping: 3-7 business days 

2) Unregistered Air Mail & Registered Air Mail: 10-40 business days

3) Priority Line: 5-25 business days (Only available for certain countries)


Learn more information about our shipping methods here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html

 


Q

Mi A2 4Gb/64Gb Hi this phone have NFC? Thanks

By Pedro Sep-22/2018 18:35:23

A

Hello Pedro, 
Yes ,it does have .

Q

Will the Mi A2 work on Verizon's network?

By Stanley Sep-16/2018 00:17:43

A

Hello Stanley, 

Please check with your local communication company if they suport this network frequency:

● GSM: B2 / B3 / B5 / B8
● WCDMA: B1 / B2 / B4 / B5 / B8
● LTE: B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B20 / B38 / B40

Q

Where the item shipped from and how long it will get to Australia? Thanks

By yuve Sep-06/2018 05:17:14

A

Hello

You can see the shipping costs and delivery time for your order during the checkout. 


Simply add your products to your cart and select the country of delivery, then the available shipping options and costs will be displayed. 


We have 3 methods of delivery, the estimated shipping times are below:

1) Expedited Shipping: 3-7 business days 

2) Unregistered Air Mail & Registered Air Mail: 10-40 business days

3) Priority Line: 5-25 business days (Only available for certain countries)


Learn more information about our shipping methods here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html


Q

Is that phone has waterproof?

By Jason Sep-05/2018 12:37:57

A

Hello Jason,


That phone has not waterproof.

Q

Does this model support 802.11ac WI-FI and type-c charging?

By Donovan Aug-24/2018 06:43:25

A

Hello Nan,

For your issue, please kindly note：

Yes,it can.

WIFI: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac wireless internet.

I/O Interface: 2 x Nano SIM Slot,Micophone,Speaker,Type-C.

Q

If there is no 3.5mm jack how do I listen to music with speakers?

By oded Aug-23/2018 12:10:41

A

Hello Oded, 

Thank you for your inquiry.

You can use Bluetooth headset .



Q

Is this phone supports indian jio 4g volte network

By AMIT Aug-23/2018 09:52:22

A

Hello AMIT，

Yes,  please feel free to order it. 

Unlocked For Worldwide use.

Please ensure local area network is compatible for Network Frequency of your country. 

Please check with your carrier/provider before purchasing this item.


Network:
● GSM: B2 / B3 / B5 / B8
● WCDMA: B1 / B2 / B4 / B5 / B8
● LTE: B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B20 / B38 / B40

Q

How long is the phone's guarantee? I live in France, am I going to be covered by Xiaomi service here, or do I have to send it to you? Thank you.

By Panos Aug-16/2018 17:21:27

A

Hello Panos，
Please read our full warranty terms here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/warranty-and-return.html 


One Year Repair Warranty

Unless otherwise noted on the product page, the default product warranty period is one year starting from the date you receive the goods, during which you are eligible for free repair. Any free repair needs to be confirmed with the manufacturer via Customer Service. Customers must pay the shipping fees for returning the item accordingly, while we will cover the shipping fees to send the repaired item back to the customer. If the buyer has damaged/misused the item(s), it will not be eligible for free repair, however customers can return it at their own cost and pay a fee for the repair. Return shipping fees will be the customers responsibility in such cases.


Q

hello the xiaomi a2 have micro sd slot to extend internal memory?

By bruno Aug-16/2018 13:43:10

A

Hello bruno,

For your issue, please kindly note：

External Memory: Not Supported 

Q

Q

Question 1: If there is no 3.5mm jack how do I listen to music with headphones? Question 2: Will this phone work in Ireland?

By Dave Aug-15/2018 21:48:49

A

Hello Dave, 
You can use Bluetooth headset .

Please check with your local communication company if they suport this network frequency:

GSM: B2 / B3 / B5 / B8
WCDMA: B1 / B2 / B4 / B5 / B8
LTE: B1 / B2 / B3 / B4 / B5 / B7 / B8 / B20 / B38 / B40

Q

Comes with Protective Case? Thank you

By Matheus Aug-15/2018 10:14:56

A

Hello Matheus, 
This item contains ：

Cell Phone: 1 
Power Adapter: 1 
SIM Needle: 1 
USB Cable: 1

Q

do you have stock for shipping immediately?

By charly Aug-03/2018 23:25:46

A

Hello Charly,


This is a popular product, but we are happy to inform you that it is in stock and available to purchase today. 

Please feel free to order it.


Q

How many time to you send it?

By David Sep-23/2018 21:06:01

A

Hello David,


Generally, most of our items will be shipped within 3-7 business days after payment. However, the exact processing time varies depending on the item.


Please refer to our shipping estimations below:

1) Expedited Shipping: 3-7 business days 

2) Unregistered Air Mail & Registered Air Mail: 10-40 business days

3) Priority Line: 5-25 business days (Only available for certain countries)


Learn more information about our shipping methods here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html

 


Q

Where the item shipped from and how long it will get to Australia? Thanks

By yuve Sep-06/2018 05:17:14

A

Hello

You can see the shipping costs and delivery time for your order during the checkout. 


Simply add your products to your cart and select the country of delivery, then the available shipping options and costs will be displayed. 


We have 3 methods of delivery, the estimated shipping times are below:

1) Expedited Shipping: 3-7 business days 

2) Unregistered Air Mail & Registered Air Mail: 10-40 business days

3) Priority Line: 5-25 business days (Only available for certain countries)


Learn more information about our shipping methods here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html


Q

i Want This Phone Deliver In Pakistan. Can you Deliver This Phone In Pakistan? If Yes Then How Much Days Do you require for deliver?

By Muhammad khizar Hayat Aug-12/2018 12:30:18

A

Hello Muhammad，
Yes,  please feel free to order it.

Registered Air Mail 10-25 business days FREE SHIPPING

Expedited Shipping 7-10 business days $17.72

Please note: the standard and expedited shipping costs are only estimates; the actual shipping price will be shown on the order page.


19 Questions & Answers View All>

Customer Reviews

4.84 out of 5
  • 209
  • 31
  • 1
  • 1
  • 1
See all 243 reviews
Write a Review
  • Дмитрий
    Отличный телефон!
    Color:Black
    Всем привет!Телефон просто отличный! Брал на замену MI A1, который к слову, тоже огонь!Покупкой доволен, продавец за день отгрузил, через 2,5 недели получил его на почте. До почты России ехал бодренько, по родине нашей полз как-то не спеша. Но этим тут ни кого не удивишь.Телефон в руке сидит намного удобней предыдущей модели за счёт того, что длиннее по высоте.Звук хороший, но на А1, как по мне, был лучше, хоть и тише. У А2 ещё экран темнее, если положить их рядом, но цвета насыщенней. Так что это не фаг а фича.NFC в нём нет, но об этом уже было написано в спецификации а вот разъём для наушников исчез. Вместо него в комплекте с телефоном идёт переходник с USB-C на JACK 3,5. Весят примерно одинаково. В игры не играл, но, думаю, аппарат не разочарует.Написал бы ещё что-нибудь про него, но тут кот мой блюёт, если тут есть комментарии – пишите, отвечу. Распаковка и фотки ниже.
    Suggestion

    Sep 23,2018 12:05:05

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (0)
  • Mihrack
    Xiaomi Mi A2 4/64 Gb Black
    Color:Gold
    Плюсы:- мощный процессор Qualcomm Snapdragon 660;- "чистый" Android 8.1 Oreo;- FullHD экран;- хорошая камера.Минусы:- нет 3,5-мм аудиоразъёма и NFC;- посредственная ёмкость АКБ.Телефон действительно хорош, покупать его можно смело, тем более, что цена, с момента выхода, уже значительно упала. Дошёл телефон за 2 недели до Перми. Остался негатив от качества упаковки товара при пересылке, телефон был упакован в обычный пакет, без каких-либо дополнительный упаковочных материалов, при получении пакет был изорван, коробка измята. Поставил 5 звёзд не смотря на упаковку из-за отличной работы службы поддержки. По моей просьбе мне поменяли цвет заказанного мной телефона быстро и без лишних вопросов.
    Suggestion

    Aug 25,2018 09:27:10

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (2)
  • richboy
    el mi a2 lo volvió a hacer
    Color:Black
    El mi a2, lo volvió a hacer, es un digno sucesor del mi a1, no sé si llegará a repetir el éxito de su antecesor, porque enfrente tiene una muy dura competencia con el redmi note 5. Es un terminal con muy buen diseño y me gusta que sea un terminal delgado y sobre todo que no tenga notch aunque parece inevitable que llegará en la siguiente generación. Si alguien se pregunta si es mejor que el redmi note 5, la respuesta es sí sin duda, es mejor en cuanto a la cámara y el procesador, que tánto, solo basta ver la diferencia de precio entre uno y otro, sólo eso, ni un peso más ni un peso menos, la verdad es que están muy parejos, la batería está muy bien optimizada también. Lo que más se hecha de menos es que no tenga el jack de 3.5mm. Como conclusión yo diría si nunca has tenido un Xiaomi este es el modelo a elegir, si ya has tenido antes Xiaomis el Redmi Note 5 es la elección. Mi celular de gama media ideal es este mismo mi a2 con el jack de audio y miui.
    Suggestion

    Aug 31,2018 03:51:16

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (0)
  • Daniel Strauss
    A great device for a low price
    Color:Gold
    Xaiomi always did something on me. That something is pure trust. Trust is everything. For this device I knew where to put my expectations. And I got them right.The aluminum touch feels great, despite the fact that it's too slippery without the included rubber case.Screen is the right size for my taste and has enough contrast to make it readable at sun light.Cameras are amazing for the price range with loads of options.Speaker is loud and again, nice quality for the price range.Battery life with low usage can go up to two days. If I play and use a lot GPS with mobile data on its enough for one complete day.One thing that I don't like about it it's not having a headphone jack. Anyhow, it has pure Android and it's awesome.Thank you Xiaomi for creating this devices and lots of thanks for Gearbest for allowing me to buy my favorite devices for a low price with nice discounts!
    Suggestion

    Sep 26,2018 22:30:20

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (0)
  • Amadeu Matos
    Xiaomi A2 Black 4/64
    Color:Black
    Very cool phone, came in one piece, the quality is cool, the photo and video quality is better than the iphone 6s, the truth is the fps seeps a bit when shooting video, but not significantly, the contrast and brightness of the ekrna super !Many Thanks to the company !!! Recieved today my package all in good order and working very good , very good product ,Im very happy with Gearbest .You have exellent products and very good prices ,you are the best .I have been dealing with Gearbest for 2 years and i will always buy from them , they have a great team which give you all the information you need ,and after sales is exellent . I adore doing business with Gearbest
    Suggestion

    Sep 04,2018 21:38:37

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (0)
  • King11
    Review of Buying the Xiaomi Mi A2 from Gearbest
    Color:Denim Blue
    The item is as described. The Mi A2 is a very nice phone and the first impressions are great. It takes great pictures, one uploaded. The service from Gearbest was also good, as described in the Video. The phone is brand new, has Android one and was set up in less than an hour with all settings restored from my previous phone. Included in the package in addition to the phone itself: - The UK power adaptor - A soft see-through cover for the back - The charger, USB-C cable, SIM Ejector tool and headphone adaptorThere was no front cover/screen protector included for the phone - this is no problem unless you may have been expecting one.All in all a good product to buy from Gearbest
    Suggestion

    Sep 13,2018 07:04:29

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (1)
  • MariPaz
    Buena relación calidad precio
    Color:Denim Blue
    Buen teléfono para el precio que tiene. Aconsejo comprar el de 64 gb o el de 128 ya que al no poderle poner tarjeta de memoria el de 32 gb se queda con muy poca memora. El sistema operativo ocupa 13 gb más las app que trae instaladas ocupan unos 16gb. Si es de 32 gb solo os queda la mitad de la memoria.La cámara es de gran calidad y esto hace que las fotos y vídeos pesen mucho y por lo tanto ocupen mucho espacio.Es muy buen teléfono por el precio que tiene. Intentad pillarlo en oferta. He puesto 4 estrellas porque la logística es un poco deficiente y tarda más de lo que debiera y no se puede seguir. Si abres un ticket para preguntar te responden muy amablemente que tengas paciencia. De Alicante a Cádiz ha tardado 20 días pero al ver el seguimiento en realidad ha tardado 4.Por lo demás todo perfecto en esta tienda. Se puede comprar con toda la garantia de devolución y reintegro
    Suggestion

    Sep 02,2018 08:38:29

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (0)
  • Игорь
    Xiaomi miA2 4/64
    Color:Black
    It's a fine day. I'll start with appearance. The body is metal and pleasant to the touch. But the side faces are very well polished and very slippery) without the cover is not possible to use, the phone and tries to jump out of hand. The camera is really protrudes out of the housing, the cover supplied is slightly offset, but not completely. The sound of the speakers is loud. The display is very good. No distortion at different angles. Battery under heavy use keeps 1 day. There is no memory card slot. Suggest to get from 64GB and above. No NFS. Pure Android for connoisseurs) a Good device for your money. I recommend to all!
    Suggestion

    Aug 31,2018 14:15:24

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (0)
  • Amadeu Matos
    Xiaomi A2 Black 4&/64
    Color:Black
    Recieved today my package all in good order and working very good , very good product ,Im very happy with Gearbest .You have exellent products and very good prices ,you are the best .Gearbest is the best site to buy online the products are very good and good prices , and packages are exellente .And its so easy to use there web site in 2 minutes to buy any item .And there promotions are very good .I can only say good things about Gearbest.They have been my main shopping place for almost 2 years now and they will continue to be.
    Suggestion

    Aug 31,2018 15:29:12

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (0)
  • Наталья Цысарь
    Xiaomi mi a2
    Color:Denim Blue
    Отличный телефон, за неделю использования, недостатки, чисто для себя, не выявила. Все пишут в минус отсутствие nfc. Во-первых, он и не заявлен в этом телефоне, а во-вторых, если его наличие, конкретно для вас, важно, то этот телефон явно не для вас. Телефон очень шустрый, незаметного касания достаточно для активации той или иной проги. Про камеру, могу сказать только одним словом - шикарна! На прикреплённом фото видно, у котика заметен каждый полосочек
    Suggestion

    Sep 14,2018 12:58:01

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (0)

Sign in
Pre-sale Service