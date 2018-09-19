Save BIG with our app!

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 3GB RAM 4G Phablet Global Version

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 3GB RAM 4G Phablet Global Version

- BLACK 282003301

3GB RAM 32GB ROM 12.0MP + 5.0MP Rear Camera Fingerprint Sensor
2 answered questions
Tip:
Unlocked for Worldwide use. Please ensure local area network is compatible. click here for Network Frequency of your country. Please check with your carrier/provider before purchasing this item.
The ROM on this Phone supports OTA and is multi language.

Main Features:
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 4G Phablet 6.26 inch Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa Core 1.8GHz 3GB RAM 32GB ROM 12.0MP + 5.0MP Rear Camera Fingerprint Sensor
Display: 6.26 inch FHD+ 19:9 screen
CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Octa Core 1.8GHz
RAM + ROM: 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM
Camera: 12.0MP + 5.0MP rear camera + 2.0MP + 20.0MP front camera
Sensor: E-compass, Fingerprint Sensor, Gravity Sensor, Gyroscope
SIM Card: Nano SIM card + Nano SIM card / micro SD card
Feature: GPS, A-GPS, Glonass, Beidou

Networks:
● GSM: B2 / 3 / 5 / 8
● WCDMA: B1 / 2 / 4 / 5 / 8
● FDD-LTE: B1 / 3 / 4 / 5 / 7 / 8 / 20, TDD-LTE: B38 / 40

Package List
1 x Cell Phone, 1 x Back Case, 1 x USB Cable, 1 x SIM Needle, 1 x Power Adapter, 1 x English Manual

Specification

Basic Information

 Brand: Xiaomi
Language: Azerbaijani, Indonesian, Bahasa Melayu, Catalan, Danish, German, Estonian, English (India), English (United Kingdom), English (United States), Spanish (Spain), Spanish (United States), Basque, French, Galician, Hausa, Italian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Hungarian, Dutch, Norwegian, Uzbek, Polish, Portugese (Brasil), Portugese (Portugal), Romanian, Slovencina, Slovenian, Finnish, Swedish, Vietnamese, Turkish, Czech, Serbian, Croatian, Kazakh, Macedonian, Russian, Ukranian, Bulgarian, Greek, Georgian, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali (India), Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Nepali(India), Oriya, Urdu(India), Urdu(Pakistan), Bengali (Bangladesh), Nepali(Nepal), Thai, Burmese, Arabic(Egypt), Persian, Hebrew, Khmer, Korean, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Taiwan Traditional), Chinese (Hong Kong Traditional), Japanese
OS: MIUI 9
Service Provider: Unlocked
SIM Card Slot: Dual SIM,Dual Standby
SIM Card Type: Dual Nano SIM,Micro SIM Card
Type: 4G Phablet

Hardware

 CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Cores: 1.8GHz,Octa Core
External Memory: TF card up to 256GB ( not included )
GPU: Adreno 509
RAM: 3GB RAM
ROM: 32GB

Network

 2G: GSM 1800MHz,GSM 1900MHz,GSM 850MHz,GSM 900MHz
3G: WCDMA B1 2100MHz,WCDMA B2 1900MHz,WCDMA B4 1700MHz,WCDMA B5 850MHz,WCDMA B8 900MHz
Network type: FDD-LTE,GSM,TDD-LTE,WCDMA
WIFI: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac wireless internet
Wireless Connectivity: 3G,4G,A-GPS,Bluetooth,GPS,GSM,LTE,WiFi
4G LTE: FDD B1 2100MHz,FDD B20 800MHz,FDD B3 1800MHz,FDD B4 1700MHz,FDD B5 850MHz,FDD B7 2600MHz,FDD B8 900MHz,TDD B38 2600MHz,TDD B40 2300MHz

Display

 Screen resolution: 2280 x 1080
Screen size: 6.26 inch
Screen type: IPS

Camera

 Back-camera: 12.0MP + 5.0MP
Camera type: Dual Rear Cameras + Dual Front Cameras
Front camera: 20.0MP + 2.0MP

Media Formats

Music format: AAC,AMR,FLAC,MP3,MP4
Video format: H.263,H.264,H.265,MPEG4

Other Features

 Additional Features: 3G,4G,Alarm,Bluetooth,Browser,Calculator,Calendar,Camera,Fingerprint recognition,GPS,Hall Sensor,Proximity Sensing
Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0
Google Play Store: Yes
I/O Interface: 1 x Nano SIM Card Slot,3.5mm Audio Out Port,Micophone,Micro USB Slot,Nano SIM / Micro SD Slot,Speaker
Sensor: Accelerometer,Ambient Light Sensor,E-Compass,Gyroscope,Hall Sensor,Infrared Radiation,Proximity Sensor

Battery

 Battery Capacity (mAh): 4000mAh

Package Contents

 Back Case : 1
Cell Phone: 1
English Manual : 1
Power Adapter: 1
SIM Needle: 1
USB Cable: 1

Dimensions and Weight

 Package size: 19.60 x 9.60 x 6.80 cm / 7.72 x 3.78 x 2.68 inches
Package weight: 0.4000 kg
Product size: 15.79 x 7.64 x 0.82 cm / 6.22 x 3.01 x 0.32 inches
Product weight: 0.1600 kg
FAQ for Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 3GB RAM 4G Phablet Global Version

Customer Questions & Answers

Customer Questions & Answers

Q

Is this global version?

By Szymon Sep-29/2018 22:31:39

A

Hello Szymon,
 Global Version

Q

do I have to pay import duties on this product?

By Kees Sep-27/2018 12:47:35

A

Hello Kees,


If any taxes are incurred, they are charged by the destination country and not by Gearbest. Taxes are beyond Gearbest's control and are charged according to local customs policies and regulations. 


For more details, please check your local customs website.

See our FAQ's here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/faq.html 


