Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro 3GB RAM 4G Phablet Global Version

Basic Information
| Brand: Xiaomi
Language: Azerbaijani, Indonesian, Bahasa Melayu, Catalan, Danish, German, Estonian, English (India), English (United Kingdom), English (United States), Spanish (Spain), Spanish (United States), Basque, French, Galician, Hausa, Italian, Latvian, Lithuanian, Hungarian, Dutch, Norwegian, Uzbek, Polish, Portugese (Brasil), Portugese (Portugal), Romanian, Slovencina, Slovenian, Finnish, Swedish, Vietnamese, Turkish, Czech, Serbian, Croatian, Kazakh, Macedonian, Russian, Ukranian, Bulgarian, Greek, Georgian, Hindi, Marathi, Bengali (India), Gujarati, Punjabi, Assamese, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Nepali(India), Oriya, Urdu(India), Urdu(Pakistan), Bengali (Bangladesh), Nepali(Nepal), Thai, Burmese, Arabic(Egypt), Persian, Hebrew, Khmer, Korean, Chinese (Simplified), Chinese (Taiwan Traditional), Chinese (Hong Kong Traditional), Japanese
OS: MIUI 9
Service Provider: Unlocked
SIM Card Slot: Dual SIM,Dual Standby
SIM Card Type: Dual Nano SIM,Micro SIM Card
Type: 4G Phablet
Hardware
| CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Cores: 1.8GHz,Octa Core
External Memory: TF card up to 256GB ( not included )
GPU: Adreno 509
RAM: 3GB RAM
ROM: 32GB
Network
| 2G: GSM 1800MHz,GSM 1900MHz,GSM 850MHz,GSM 900MHz
3G: WCDMA B1 2100MHz,WCDMA B2 1900MHz,WCDMA B4 1700MHz,WCDMA B5 850MHz,WCDMA B8 900MHz
Network type: FDD-LTE,GSM,TDD-LTE,WCDMA
WIFI: 802.11a/b/g/n/ac wireless internet
Wireless Connectivity: 3G,4G,A-GPS,Bluetooth,GPS,GSM,LTE,WiFi
4G LTE: FDD B1 2100MHz,FDD B20 800MHz,FDD B3 1800MHz,FDD B4 1700MHz,FDD B5 850MHz,FDD B7 2600MHz,FDD B8 900MHz,TDD B38 2600MHz,TDD B40 2300MHz
Display
| Screen resolution: 2280 x 1080
Screen size: 6.26 inch
Screen type: IPS
Camera
| Back-camera: 12.0MP + 5.0MP
Camera type: Dual Rear Cameras + Dual Front Cameras
Front camera: 20.0MP + 2.0MP
Media Formats
| Music format: AAC,AMR,FLAC,MP3,MP4
Video format: H.263,H.264,H.265,MPEG4
Other Features
| Additional Features: 3G,4G,Alarm,Bluetooth,Browser,Calculator,Calendar,Camera,Fingerprint recognition,GPS,Hall Sensor,Proximity Sensing
Bluetooth Version: Bluetooth 5.0
Google Play Store: Yes
I/O Interface: 1 x Nano SIM Card Slot,3.5mm Audio Out Port,Micophone,Micro USB Slot,Nano SIM / Micro SD Slot,Speaker
Sensor: Accelerometer,Ambient Light Sensor,E-Compass,Gyroscope,Hall Sensor,Infrared Radiation,Proximity Sensor
Battery
|Battery Capacity (mAh): 4000mAh
Package Contents
| Back Case : 1
Cell Phone: 1
English Manual : 1
Power Adapter: 1
SIM Needle: 1
USB Cable: 1
Dimensions and Weight
| Package size: 19.60 x 9.60 x 6.80 cm / 7.72 x 3.78 x 2.68 inches
Package weight: 0.4000 kg
Product size: 15.79 x 7.64 x 0.82 cm / 6.22 x 3.01 x 0.32 inches
Product weight: 0.1600 kg
Will this phone work in my country?
For details, please refer to the post about country-based mobile phone network frequency bands coverage guide:Country-based mobile phone network frequency bands coverage guide and the checking method: 4 steps to know whether a phone will work in your country
What is the IMEI number of this device?
We cannot provide IMEI (international mobile equipment identity) numbers because each cell phone will be given a unique set of numbers after its assembly, We can't open the packaging.
Why do 16GB phones only have 12GB storage available?
Why I cannot hear any sound when making or receiving a call?
1. Make sure the protective film has been removed completely;
2. Try to turn up the volume of the handset;
3. Try to change mobile signal in your area might be poor;
4. If you cannot hear the voice of the receiver, it might be the problem of the receiver's phone or signal.
Can this item be shipped to my country?
We can deliver orders to most countries. For a detailed explanation of each shipping method, destination and approximate delivery time, please check our website:
By Szymon Sep-29/2018 22:31:39
Hello Szymon,
Global Version
By Kees Sep-27/2018 12:47:35
Hello Kees,
If any taxes are incurred, they are charged by the destination country and not by Gearbest. Taxes are beyond Gearbest's control and are charged according to local customs policies and regulations.
For more details, please check your local customs website.
See our FAQ's here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/faq.html
