DJI OSMO Mobile 2 Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphone
DJI OSMO Mobile 2 Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphone - BLACK DJI OSMO Mobile 2 Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphone - BLACK DJI OSMO Mobile 2 Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphone - BLACK

DJI OSMO Mobile 2 Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphone

- BLACK 254054801

DJI OSMO Mobile 2 Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer Active Track Motionlapse Zoom Control for Smartphone
5 (6 Customer Reviews) | 2 answered questions
$139.00
  FREE SHIPPING Ship between: Aug 13 - Aug 17, Estimated Shipping Time: business days
  • Black
  • +
  • interest-free You can enjoy a maximum of 0 interest-free installments, and may not enjoy this offer when placing orders with other products
Main Features:
● Intelligent following function. The gimbal will automatically follow the target shooting, emotionally capture the motion picture, always keep the picture stable and smooth.
● Time-lapse video function. This mode will compress the time and give you a fleeting experience.
● Smooth zoom function. Achieve sliding zoom lens shot, through the space compression to bring great visual impact.

Gimbal
Consumption: 1.2W
Controllable range - pan: + / - 160 degree
Pan: + / - 170 degree
Roll: - 90 degree to + 70 degree
Tilt: + / - 170 degree
Max controllable speed: 120 degree/s
Width of compatible phones: 58.6 - 85mm

Intelligent Battery
Model: 2ICR19 / 66
Type: 18650 LiPo ( built-in )
Capacity: 2600mAh
Energy: 18W
Voltage: 7.2V
Charging temperature: 5 - 40 Deg.C
Operating temperature: 0 - 40 Deg.C
Operating time: 15 hours
Charging time: 2 hours

WIRELESS
Model : Bluetooth Low Energy 4.0

Specification

General

 Brand: DJI
FPV Equipments: Gimbal
Functions: Video

Dimension and Weight

 Product weight: 0.4850 kg
Package weight: 0.7950 kg
Product size (L x W x H): 29.50 x 11.30 x 7.20 cm / 11.61 x 4.45 x 2.83 inches
Package size (L x W x H): 30.00 x 15.00 x 10.00 cm / 11.81 x 5.91 x 3.94 inches

Package Contents

 Package Contents: 1 x Gimbal

Customer Questions & Answers

  • All(2)
  • Product Information
  • Stock Status(1)
  • Payment
  • About Shipping(1)
  • Others
Q

is this available? i purchased this last month and i got refunded. for unknown reason.

By Arnel Abel Betchayda Mar-19/2018 00:38:41

A

Hello Arnel，

Dispatch: Apr 4 - Apr 8 

This item usually can be sent out between  Apr. 4 - Apr. 8 after payment. 

Q

When I order this item today and choose registered delivery option for 17, it will come in 3days???

By Jack Feb-07/2018 02:57:45

A

Hello Jack,


Generally, most of our items will be shipped within 3-7 business days after payment. However, the exact processing time varies depending on the item.


Please refer to our shipping estimations below:

1) Expedited Shipping: 3-7 business days 

2) Unregistered Air Mail & Registered Air Mail: 10-40 business days

3) Priority Line: 5-25 business days (Only available for certain countries)


Learn more information about our shipping methods here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html

 


Customer Reviews

5 out of 5
  • 6
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
See all 6 reviews
Write a Review
  • Shoka
    DJI Osmo Mobile 2 მიმოხილვა
    Color:Black
    Pros:
    უმაგრესი სტაბილიზატორი სმარტფონისთვის, DJI-ის ბრენდი როგორც ყოველთვის გამორჩეოდა აწყობის ხარისხით ასევე ძალიან მაგარი და დახვეწილი პროგრამული უზრუნველყოფფა DJI GO :)
    ნამდვილად გირცევთ თუ კარგი კამერა აქვს თქვენს სმარტფონს
    Cons:
    A little bit expensive

    Apr 23,2018

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (2)
  • María
    Fantástico regalo
    Color:Black
    Pros:
    Lo compré para un regalo y he acertado de pleno.
    Su preciso embalaje, hace que venga perfectamente protegido.
    Fácil de manejar y de usar. Liviano y sencillo.
    Le encantó.
    Cons:
    De momento ningún contra.

    Jul 12,2018

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (0)
  • Ronaldo
    Otimo Produto
    Color:Black
    Pros:
    Produto perfeito para vlogs e filmagens em geral, fiz uma viagem e utilizei sem problemas a bateria dura muito tempo também.
    Cons:
    Não encontrei nenhum ponto negativo até o momento

    Jun 21,2018

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (1)
  • Rafael
    Ótimo estabilizador
    Color:Black
    Pros:
    Preço justo pelo que oferece. Bateria com ótima automomia.
    Cons:
    Não tem a possibilidade de andar com baterias extras

    Jun 16,2018

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (1)
  • Mateus
    Produto Ok
    Color:Black
    Pros:
    chegou certo o produto, sem mt demora e dentro do prazo previsto.
    Cons:
    poderiam embalar um pouco melhor, com plastico bolha talvez ja melhoraria.

    Jun 03,2018

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (0)
  • Sébastien
    M
    Color:Black
    Pros:
    Je suis satisfait de mon produit
    Cons:
    Poids

    Jul 19,2018

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (0)

Sign in