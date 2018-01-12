DJI OSMO Mobile 2 Handheld Gimbal Stabilizer for Smartphone

Select Regional Settings
Hi, rainbow
Register on GearBest: Earn 10 pointsRegister
General
| Brand: DJI
FPV Equipments: Gimbal
Functions: Video
Dimension and Weight
| Product weight: 0.4850 kg
Package weight: 0.7950 kg
Product size (L x W x H): 29.50 x 11.30 x 7.20 cm / 11.61 x 4.45 x 2.83 inches
Package size (L x W x H): 30.00 x 15.00 x 10.00 cm / 11.81 x 5.91 x 3.94 inches
Package Contents
|Package Contents: 1 x Gimbal
By Arnel Abel Betchayda Mar-19/2018 00:38:41
Hello Arnel，
Dispatch: Apr 4 - Apr 8
This item usually can be sent out between Apr. 4 - Apr. 8 after payment.
By Jack Feb-07/2018 02:57:45
Hello Jack,
Generally, most of our items will be shipped within 3-7 business days after payment. However, the exact processing time varies depending on the item.
Please refer to our shipping estimations below:
1) Expedited Shipping: 3-7 business days
2) Unregistered Air Mail & Registered Air Mail: 10-40 business days
3) Priority Line: 5-25 business days (Only available for certain countries)
Learn more information about our shipping methods here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html
By Arnel Abel Betchayda Mar-19/2018 00:38:41
Hello Arnel，
Dispatch: Apr 4 - Apr 8
This item usually can be sent out between Apr. 4 - Apr. 8 after payment.
By Jack Feb-07/2018 02:57:45
Hello Jack,
Generally, most of our items will be shipped within 3-7 business days after payment. However, the exact processing time varies depending on the item.
Please refer to our shipping estimations below:
1) Expedited Shipping: 3-7 business days
2) Unregistered Air Mail & Registered Air Mail: 10-40 business days
3) Priority Line: 5-25 business days (Only available for certain countries)
Learn more information about our shipping methods here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html
2 Questions & Answers View All>
AU$1805.61
AU$1527.61
AU$776.66
AU$1110.61
AU$112.40
AU$180.96
AU$8.63
AU$209.24
AU$22.23
Apr 23,2018
Was this review helpful?
Jul 12,2018
Jun 21,2018
Was this review helpful?
Jun 16,2018
Was this review helpful?
Jun 03,2018
Jul 19,2018