Save BIG with our app!

Download our Cool FREE App!

Enjoy App-EXCLUSIVE Deals

Ship to
Language
Support Center
Country Website
All Categories
  • All Categories
  • MARKETPLACE
  • Hot Products
  • Surprise Bag
  • Fashion
  • Gaming
  • Gifts
  • Appliances
  • Baby & Kids
  • Automobiles & Motorcycle
  • LED Lights & Flashlights
  • Outdoors & Sports
  • Health & Beauty
  • Home & Garden
  • Watches & Jewelry
  • Toys & Hobbies
  • Bags & Shoes
  • Apparel
  • Electrical & Tools
  • Computers & Networking
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Tablet PC & Accessories
  • Mobile Phones
Usb Case For Hard Drive Hdd Case For Ssd Usb 1.8 Ssd Hard Drive For Pc Drive Docking Hard Disk For Ssd Hard Disk Drive Bag Dual Hub Dual Drive Usb Docking

Hi, rainbow

Sign in

Register on GearBest: Earn 10 points

Register

My Favorites

Cart
New here? Get your coupon!

SHOP BY DEPARTMENT

FLASH SALE
Daily Deals $0.99 Zone Clearance
NEW
New Arrival Presale
MARKETPLACE
Explore
COMMUNITY
Blog
Original Samsung 850 PRO 1TB 3D V-NAND SSD
Original Samsung 850 PRO 1TB 3D V-NAND SSD - BLACK Original Samsung 850 PRO 1TB 3D V-NAND SSD - BLACK Original Samsung 850 PRO 1TB 3D V-NAND SSD - BLACK Original Samsung 850 PRO 1TB 3D V-NAND SSD - BLACK Original Samsung 850 PRO 1TB 3D V-NAND SSD - BLACK Original Samsung 850 PRO 1TB 3D V-NAND SSD - BLACK

Original Samsung 850 PRO 1TB 3D V-NAND SSD

- BLACK 1TB 188141304

2.5 inch SATA3 Solid State Drive
5 (7 Customer Reviews) | 5 answered questions
$319.99
Save an extra for using the App

Scan the QR code to buy:

  • 1.Download our FREE app on Google play or App Store.
  • 2.Launch the app and scan the QR code to buy directly.
Gearbest

Follow the below steps:

  • 1.Sign in to GearBest.com
  • 2.Add product(s) marked with to your Cart.
  • 3.Open our app, and go to your Cart.
  • 4.Pay for your order for an immediate discount!
  • FREE SHIPPING Ship between: Jul 30 - Aug 02, Estimated Shipping Time: business days Order Processing Time may require a few days. Once dispatched from warehouse, Shipping (or Delivery) Time depends on the Shipping Method.
  • Black
  • 128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB
  • +
  • interest-free You can enjoy a maximum of 0 interest-free installments, and may not enjoy this offer when placing orders with other products
Add to Favorites (0)
;   
Tax Info Price Protection Price Disclaimer
Clearance

Recommended Products for You

Customers Who Bought This Item Also Bought


Main Features:
● Substantially increase in performance by using the advanced 3D V-NAND SSD
● Exceptional performance offering up to 550MB/s sequential reading and 520MB/s sequential writing speeds
● 1.8X faster speeds compared to traditional hard drive
● Compatible with Windows 10 / 7 / 8 / Vista / XP, Linux, Mac OS X

Specification

General

 Brand: SAMSUNG
Model: 850 PRO
Color: Black
Size: 2.5 inch
External Interface: SATA 3
Supporting Max. Hard Drive Capacity: 1TB
Read Speed: 550MB/s

Dimensions and Weight

 Product weight: 0.066 kg
Package weight: 0.090 kg
Product Size(L x W x H): 10.00 x 6.90 x 0.68 cm / 3.94 x 2.72 x 0.27 inches
Package Size(L x W x H): 12.00 x 7.50 x 1.00 cm / 4.72 x 2.95 x 0.39 inches

Packing List

 Packing List: 1 x Original Samsung 850 PRO 1TB SSD


Guess you like

Customer Questions & Answers

  • All(5)
  • Product Information(4)
  • Stock Status
  • Payment(1)
  • About Shipping
  • Others
Q

Привет! Это действительно оригинальный продукт Самсунга?

By Вячеслав May-17/2017 04:39:17

A

Hello Вячеслав,


Rest assured that all of our products are genuine and original items. 

Please feel free to order anytime.


Q

Этот SSD оригинал или...

By Вячеслав May-17/2017 04:12:53

A

Hello Вячеслав,


Rest assured that all of our products are genuine and original items. 

Please feel free to order anytime.


Q

Hello This SSD is compatible to sony vaio vpceb13el? Thanks for yours attention

By cesar alvarez Mar-15/2017 15:28:44

A

Hello cesar,

Compatible with Windows 10 / 7 / 8 / Vista / XP, Linux, Mac OS X

If your device meets above system, then you can use it.

Q

Hello ^^ Is it compatible with the following laptop? http://www.gearbest.com/laptops/pp_421980.html Thanks in advance

By Akel Souza Jan-22/2017 07:01:07

A

Hello Akel,
Compatible with Windows 10 / 7 / 8 / Vista / XP, Linux, Mac OS X

IT compatible with http://www.gearbest.com/laptops/pp_421980.html 

Q

What. I bought this last year for $100. Why are SSDs going up now?

By Pickles Dec-12/2016 05:05:07

A

Hello Pickles,
128GB is only 120.74 USD now. http://www.gearbest.com/hdd-ssd/pp_401830.html Here is the link.

Q

Привет! Это действительно оригинальный продукт Самсунга?

By Вячеслав May-17/2017 04:39:17

A

Hello Вячеслав,


Rest assured that all of our products are genuine and original items. 

Please feel free to order anytime.


Q

Этот SSD оригинал или...

By Вячеслав May-17/2017 04:12:53

A

Hello Вячеслав,


Rest assured that all of our products are genuine and original items. 

Please feel free to order anytime.


Q

Hello This SSD is compatible to sony vaio vpceb13el? Thanks for yours attention

By cesar alvarez Mar-15/2017 15:28:44

A

Hello cesar,

Compatible with Windows 10 / 7 / 8 / Vista / XP, Linux, Mac OS X

If your device meets above system, then you can use it.

Q

Hello ^^ Is it compatible with the following laptop? http://www.gearbest.com/laptops/pp_421980.html Thanks in advance

By Akel Souza Jan-22/2017 07:01:07

A

Hello Akel,
Compatible with Windows 10 / 7 / 8 / Vista / XP, Linux, Mac OS X

IT compatible with http://www.gearbest.com/laptops/pp_421980.html 

Q

What. I bought this last year for $100. Why are SSDs going up now?

By Pickles Dec-12/2016 05:05:07

A

Hello Pickles,
128GB is only 120.74 USD now. http://www.gearbest.com/hdd-ssd/pp_401830.html Here is the link.

5 Questions & Answers View All>

Sponsored Products Related to This Item

Customer Reviews

5 out of 5
  • 7
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
See all 7 reviews
Write a Review
  • Alexander
    Оригинальный Samsung 850 PRO 128GB 3D V-типа NAND SSD
    Color:Black Size:128GB
    Pros:
    прекрасный SSD .Скорость поражает.Безшумный.не греется.маленький.
    Cons:
    пока нет.

    May 28,2017

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (1)
  • Volodymyr
    рр
    Color:Black Size:128GB
    Pros:
    Ціна просто супер!
    Швидука доставка!
    Оригінальний продукт!
    Cons:
    Немає

    Apr 28,2017

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (0)
  • Artur
    Sr
    Color:Black Size:256GB
    Pros:
    Absolutamente fantástico, arrasador na rapidez, qualidade e preço justo para o produto.
    Cons:
    Não encontrei nada a apontar.

    May 24,2018

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (0)
  • Georgi
    Original Samsung 850 PRO 256GB
    Color:Black Size:256GB
    Pros:
    + Low price
    +high quality
    +Super fast
    +Silent
    Cons:
    - I do not find

    May 03,2017

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (1)
  • Alfredo iurmanò
    ssd Samsung pro 850
    Color:Black Size:256GB
    Pros:
    Un velocissimo ssd acquistato in flash sale a poco più di 80€'un vero affare
    Cons:
    L imballo era un po'schiacciato ma niente di grave

    May 24,2017

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (0)
  • kai
    850pro 512g 3d
    Color:Black Size:512GB
    Pros:
    非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘
    Cons:
    非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘非常好的硬盘

    Dec 04,2017

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (0)
  • Rafael
    Ssd Samsung evo pro 512gb
    Color:Black Size:512GB
    Pros:
    Marca Top de Linha. Ssd muito bom. Não fui taxado, o vendedor enviou rápido mas demorou por causa dos Correios.
    Cons:
    nada

    May 13,2018

    Was this review helpful?

    Yes (0)

Your Recently Viewed Items

See personalized recommendations

New customer? Start here

Sign in