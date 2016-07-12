Original Samsung 850 PRO 1TB 3D V-NAND SSD

Select Regional Settings
Main Features:
● Substantially increase in performance by using the advanced 3D V-NAND SSD
● Exceptional performance offering up to 550MB/s sequential reading and 520MB/s sequential writing speeds
● 1.8X faster speeds compared to traditional hard drive
● Compatible with Windows 10 / 7 / 8 / Vista / XP, Linux, Mac OS X
General
| Brand: SAMSUNG
Model: 850 PRO
Color: Black
Size: 2.5 inch
External Interface: SATA 3
Supporting Max. Hard Drive Capacity: 1TB
Read Speed: 550MB/s
Dimensions and Weight
| Product weight: 0.066 kg
Package weight: 0.090 kg
Product Size(L x W x H): 10.00 x 6.90 x 0.68 cm / 3.94 x 2.72 x 0.27 inches
Package Size(L x W x H): 12.00 x 7.50 x 1.00 cm / 4.72 x 2.95 x 0.39 inches
Packing List
|Packing List: 1 x Original Samsung 850 PRO 1TB SSD
By Вячеслав May-17/2017 04:39:17
Hello Вячеслав,
Rest assured that all of our products are genuine and original items.
Please feel free to order anytime.
By Вячеслав May-17/2017 04:12:53
Hello Вячеслав,
Rest assured that all of our products are genuine and original items.
Please feel free to order anytime.
By cesar alvarez Mar-15/2017 15:28:44
Hello cesar,
Compatible with Windows 10 / 7 / 8 / Vista / XP, Linux, Mac OS X
If your device meets above system, then you can use it.
By Akel Souza Jan-22/2017 07:01:07
Hello Akel,
Compatible with Windows 10 / 7 / 8 / Vista / XP, Linux, Mac OS X
IT compatible with http://www.gearbest.com/laptops/pp_421980.html
By Pickles Dec-12/2016 05:05:07
Hello Pickles,
128GB is only 120.74 USD now. http://www.gearbest.com/hdd-ssd/pp_401830.html Here is the link.
