Save BIG with our app!

Download our Cool FREE App!

Enjoy App-EXCLUSIVE Deals

Ship to
Language
Support Center
Country Website
All Categories
  • All Categories
  • MARKETPLACE
  • Hot Products
  • Surprise Bag
  • Fashion
  • Gaming
  • Gifts
  • Appliances
  • Baby & Kids
  • Automobiles & Motorcycle
  • LED Lights & Flashlights
  • Outdoors & Sports
  • Health & Beauty
  • Home & Garden
  • Watches & Jewelry
  • Toys & Hobbies
  • Bags & Shoes
  • Apparel
  • Electrical & Tools
  • Computers & Networking
  • Consumer Electronics
  • Tablet PC & Accessories
  • Mobile Phones
Wheel Kids Kids Wheels Degree Foldable Electric Skateboard Scooter Electric Kick Scooter Scooter For Kids Aluminum Wheels Kid Scooter Kick Scooter Three Wheel Three Wheels

Hi, rainbow

Sign in

Register on GearBest: Earn 10 points

Register

My Favorites

Cart
New here? Get your coupon!

SHOP BY DEPARTMENT

FLASH SALE
Daily Deals $0.99 Zone Clearance
GLOBAL LAUNCH
New Arrival Presale
MARKETPLACE
Explore
COMMUNITY
Blog
ACTON 4-wheel Electric Skateboard from Xiaomi Youpin
ACTON 4-wheel Electric Skateboard from Xiaomi Youpin - YELLOW GREEN ACTON 4-wheel Electric Skateboard from Xiaomi Youpin - YELLOW GREEN ACTON 4-wheel Electric Skateboard from Xiaomi Youpin - YELLOW GREEN ACTON 4-wheel Electric Skateboard from Xiaomi Youpin - YELLOW GREEN ACTON 4-wheel Electric Skateboard from Xiaomi Youpin - YELLOW GREEN ACTON 4-wheel Electric Skateboard from Xiaomi Youpin - YELLOW GREEN ACTON 4-wheel Electric Skateboard from Xiaomi Youpin - YELLOW GREEN ACTON 4-wheel Electric Skateboard from Xiaomi Youpin - YELLOW GREEN ACTON 4-wheel Electric Skateboard from Xiaomi Youpin - YELLOW GREEN

ACTON 4-wheel Electric Skateboard from Xiaomi Youpin

- YELLOW GREEN 272998301

80Wh Battery / CN Plug
Ask a question
$239.99
  • FREE SHIPPING Ship between: Aug 29, Estimated Shipping Time: business days Order Processing Time may require a few days. Once dispatched from warehouse, Shipping (or Delivery) Time depends on the Shipping Method.
  • Yellow Green
  • +
  • interest-free You can enjoy a maximum of 0 interest-free installments, and may not enjoy this offer when placing orders with other products
Add to Favorites (0)
;   
Tax Info Price Protection Price Disclaimer
Clearance

Recommended Products for You

Customers Who Bought This Item Also Bought

Main Features:
Powerful 500W motor for the max 22km/h speed and max 15 degree gradient
80Wh Li-ion battery ( included in product ) for 12km mileage
● Remote control for adjusting speed and enjoy the stimulations at different speeds
● 83mm solid polyurethane wheels to use on the different grounds
Detachable battery to be a non-electric skateboard and lower the weight
● Aluminum alloy frame and maple board material for max 100kg payload
● Suitable for the adult and teenagers play in the wide road, grassland, slope, etc.

Specifications:
- Remote control: 250mAh Li-ion battery ( included in the product )
- Input voltage: 100 - 240V
- Charging time: 1 hour

Specification

General

 Brand: ACTON
Type: E-Wheel Skateboard
For: Adults,Office Workers,Teenagers
Wheel Number: 4 Wheel
Seat Type: without Seat
Folding Type: Non-folding

Parameters

 Battery: Li-ion battery
Mileage (depends on road and driver weight): 8-15km
Maximum Mileage: 12km
Maximum Speed: 22km/h
Max Payload: 100kg
Battery Capacity: 80Wh
Input Voltage: AC 100-240V
Charging Time: 60 Minutes

Basic Information

 Product weight: 5.0000 kg
Package weight: 7.0000 kg
Product size: 70.00 x 20.00 x 13.50 cm / 27.56 x 7.87 x 5.31 inches
Package size: 73.00 x 23.00 x 16.50 cm / 28.74 x 9.06 x 6.5 inches

Package

 Package Content: 1 x Electric Skateboard, 1 x Remote Control, 1 x Charger, 1 x Chinese Manual

Disclaimer of Product Usage:
This skateboard is only for entertaiment, please do not use it on professional performance.








Guess you like

Customer Questions & Answers

  • All
  • Product Information
  • Stock Status
  • Payment
  • About Shipping
  • Others

Be the FIRST to Ask a Question. Want GB Points? Just Write a Review!

Be the FIRST to Ask a Question. Want GB Points? Just Write a Review!

Be the FIRST to Ask a Question. Want GB Points? Just Write a Review!

Be the FIRST to Ask a Question. Want GB Points? Just Write a Review!

Be the FIRST to Ask a Question. Want GB Points? Just Write a Review!

Be the FIRST to Ask a Question. Want GB Points? Just Write a Review!

0 Questions & Answers View All>

Sponsored Products Related to This Item

Customer Reviews

0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
  • 0
See all 0 reviews
Write a Review

Get GB Points! Be the FIRST to Write a Review!

Your Recently Viewed Items

See personalized recommendations

New customer? Start here

Sign in