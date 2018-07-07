ACTON 4-wheel Electric Skateboard from Xiaomi Youpin

Main Features:

●Powerful 500W motor for the max 22km/h speed and max 15 degree gradient

●80Wh Li-ion battery ( included in product ) for 12km mileage

● Remote control for adjusting speed and enjoy the stimulations at different speeds

● 83mm solid polyurethane wheels to use on the different grounds

●Detachable battery to be a non-electric skateboard and lower the weight

● Aluminum alloy frame and maple board material for max 100kg payload

● Suitable for the adult and teenagers play in the wide road, grassland, slope, etc.



Specifications:

- Remote control: 250mAh Li-ion battery ( included in the product )

- Input voltage: 100 - 240V

- Charging time: 1 hour