Xiaomi Ninebot ES2 Folding Electric Scooter from Xiaomi Mijia

Xiaomi Ninebot ES2 Folding Electric Scooter from Xiaomi Mijia
Xiaomi Ninebot ES2 Folding Electric Scooter from Xiaomi Mijia - GRAY

Xiaomi Ninebot ES2 Folding Electric Scooter from Xiaomi Mijia

- GRAY 270031701

Shockproof 5.2Ah Battery
6 answered questions
  Gray
  • +
  • interest-free You can enjoy a maximum of 0 interest-free installments, and may not enjoy this offer when placing orders with other products
Main Features:
Powerful 700W motor for the max 25km/h speed and max 10 degree gradient
● 5.2Ah Li-ion battery ( included in the product ) for 25km mileage
● Easy to fold / unfold, 114 x 22 x 15cm folding size for space-saving and portable to carry
Solid rubber tire for different grounds
● Aviation aluminum alloy and rubber materials for max 100kg payload
● Suitable for the kids to play on the wide road, slope, etc.
● Input voltage: 110 - 240V

Specification

General

 Brand: Ninebot
Type: Electric Kick Scooter
For: Adults,Office Workers,Teenagers
Folding: Yes
Wheel Number: 2 Wheel
Seat Type: without Seat
Folding Type: Folding

Parameters

 Battery: Li-ion Battery
Mileage (depends on road and driver weight): Above 20km
Maximum Mileage: 25km
Maximum Speed: 25km/h
Max Payload: 100kg
Light: Front Lamp,Side Lamp,Tail Light
Braking Distance: 4m
Battery Rate: 187Wh
Battery Capacity: 5.2Ah
Motor Rated Power: 700W
Charging Time: 3 hours
Pedal Ground Clearance (no weight bearing): 7.3cm
Working Temperature: -5 - 40Deg.C

Basic Information

 Product weight: 12.0000 kg
Package weight: 17.7200 kg
Product size: 102.00 x 43.00 x 113.00 cm / 40.16 x 16.93 x 44.49 inches
Package size: 120.00 x 32.00 x 26.00 cm / 47.24 x 12.6 x 10.24 inches

Package

 Package Content: 1 x Electric Scooter, 1 x CN Charger, 1 x Chinese Manual








FAQ for Xiaomi Ninebot ES2 Folding Electric Scooter from Xiaomi Mijia

Customer Questions & Answers

  • All(6)
  • Product Information(3)
  • Stock Status
  • Payment
  • About Shipping(2)
  • Others(1)
Q

Do you ship to malta as i am trying to purchase but it is not allowing me. would it be possible for you to arrange shipping. many thanks

By andy Jul-23/2018 12:33:31

A

Hello Andy,

I have checked this for you. Due to the limitations with the shipping method, unfortunately this product cannot be shipped to your country at this time. 

We will aim at improving this as soon as possible.


Please kindly check out our other available items here: http://www.gearbest.com/new-products/

Grab our best deals here: http://www.gearbest.com/gadget-deals.html



Q

How comes that the price is low? Do the parts have defects?

By Alexandru Jul-19/2018 13:57:21

A

Hello Alexandru,

 

We always negotiate the best quality at the lowest price. 

Our products are made in China.


