Xiaomi Ninebot ES2 Folding Electric Scooter from Xiaomi Mijia

What can I do when the scooter is not balanced? You need to adjust the balance system according to the user manual.

Why does the balance scooter not receive a charge? Make sure the charging port is correct and check the wire connection, try a new power adapter if necessary.

Why is there no response when pressing the power button? Open the housing case to check the connection wire, replug the connection does the balance scooter and restart the balance scooter.

Which side should I take as the front side? Both sides are suitable, you can choose the one you prefer.

How to use your balance scooter? Please visit our blog, it will teach you step by step: How to use your balance scooter?