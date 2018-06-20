Xiaomi Ninebot ES2 Folding Electric Scooter from Xiaomi Mijia

Select Regional Settings
General
| Brand: Ninebot
Type: Electric Kick Scooter
For: Adults,Office Workers,Teenagers
Folding: Yes
Wheel Number: 2 Wheel
Seat Type: without Seat
Folding Type: Folding
Parameters
| Battery: Li-ion Battery
Mileage (depends on road and driver weight): Above 20km
Maximum Mileage: 25km
Maximum Speed: 25km/h
Max Payload: 100kg
Light: Front Lamp,Side Lamp,Tail Light
Braking Distance: 4m
Battery Rate: 187Wh
Battery Capacity: 5.2Ah
Motor Rated Power: 700W
Charging Time: 3 hours
Pedal Ground Clearance (no weight bearing): 7.3cm
Working Temperature: -5 - 40Deg.C
Basic Information
| Product weight: 12.0000 kg
Package weight: 17.7200 kg
Product size: 102.00 x 43.00 x 113.00 cm / 40.16 x 16.93 x 44.49 inches
Package size: 120.00 x 32.00 x 26.00 cm / 47.24 x 12.6 x 10.24 inches
Package
|Package Content: 1 x Electric Scooter, 1 x CN Charger, 1 x Chinese Manual
What can I do when the scooter is not balanced?
Why does the balance scooter not receive a charge?
Why is there no response when pressing the power button?
Which side should I take as the front side?
How to test if your balance scooter charger is broken?
How to use your balance scooter?
How to test if your balance scooter charger is broken
Which side should I take as front side?
Why scooter runs but is very slow?
1. Check tire pressure.
2. Check both wheels to see if they rotate freely. Brake adjustment could be too tight (drum type brakes) or too much brake fluid in reservoir on disc brake models.
How to master the balancing on an e-scooter?
Can this item be shipped to my country?
We can deliver orders to most countries. For a detailed explanation of each shipping method, destination and approximate delivery time, please check our website:
GearBest shipping memo: save money on delivery by choosing the best option
By andy Jul-23/2018 12:33:31
Hello Andy,
I have checked this for you. Due to the limitations with the shipping method, unfortunately this product cannot be shipped to your country at this time.
We will aim at improving this as soon as possible.
Please kindly check out our other available items here: http://www.gearbest.com/new-products/
Grab our best deals here: http://www.gearbest.com/gadget-deals.html
By Alexandru Jul-19/2018 13:57:21
Hello Alexandru,
We always negotiate the best quality at the lowest price.
Our products are made in China.
By Hrodland Jul-16/2018 19:34:28
Hello Hrodland,
Please refer to this link https://www.gearbest.com/kick-sc
If there is available battery for this item, you can find via this link.
By Kenny Jul-06/2018 11:40:11
Hello Kenny,
If any taxes are incurred, they are charged by the destination country and not by Gearbest. Taxes are beyond Gearbest's control and are charged according to local customs policies and regulations.
For more details, please check your local customs website.
See our FAQ's here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/faq.html
By markie Jun-17/2018 07:07:21
Hello Markie,
Thanks for your inquiry.
1: The item price on webpage does not include the shipping fee.
2: You can see the shipping cost and delivery time during the checkout.
Simply add the items you wish to purchase to your cart and select your delivery country. The available shipping methods and cost will then be displayed.
The delivery cost depends on the shipping method chosen, along with other factors such as weight, shipping time and the destination country.
By Gzegoz Jun-14/2018 13:25:32
Hello Gzegoz,
If any taxes are incurred, they are charged by the destination country and not by Gearbest. Taxes are beyond Gearbest's control and are charged according to local customs policies and regulations.
For more details, please check your local customs website.
See our FAQ's here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/faq.html
Please refer to this link https://www.gearbest.com/kick-sc
