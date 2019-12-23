Select Regional Settings
General
| Model: GAMO (GM01)
Type: Mouse
Material: Plastic,Silicone
Features: Gaming
Product Details
| Cable Length (m): 2 m
Connection: Wired
Connection Type: USB Wired
Interface: USB 2.0
Coding Supported: Yes
Mouse Macro Express Supported: Yes
DPI Adjustment: Support
Power Supply
|Power Supply: USB Port
Dimensions and Weight
| Product weight: 0.1436 kg
Package weight: 0.2100 kg
Product size (L x W x H): 13.20 x 8.16 x 4.24 cm / 5.2 x 3.21 x 1.67 inches
Package size (L x W x H): 18.00 x 13.50 x 5.60 cm / 7.09 x 5.31 x 2.2 inches
Package Contents
|Package Contents: 1 x Gaming Mouse
Mar 13,2020
Mar 04,2020
1. The computer virus or Trojan hanged
2. USB interface oxidation
3. Drive or system problems
4. The mouse quality is too low
The detail you can read this post:
Why does the mouse appear double-click? Micromotion is not the only reason
By biscotte Jan-23/2020 12:43:49
1 Questions & Answers View All
There are two key factors which will affect the time you receive your items.
|China Warehouse:
|Shipping Type
|Country or Region
|Arrive within 1-7 Days
|Arrive within 8-15 Days
|Arrive within 16-30 Days
|Arrive within 31-45 Days
|Average Time (Days)
|Unregistered Air Mail or Registered Air Mail
|United States
|0.52%
|44.87%
|49.88%
|3.5%
|18.13
|Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France & Portugal
|5.18%
|43.44%
|48.34%
|1.17%
|15
|Netherlands, Greece, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic
|2.96%
|40.34%
|52.54%
|3.74%
|18.66
|Russia
|0%
|4.45%
|84.41%
|11.1%
|28
|Japan, Korea
|0%
|21.30%
|68.80%
|9.66%
|17.75
|Brazil
|0%
|0%
|23.91%
|72.09%
|38.6
|Turkey
|0%
|37.75%
|59.05%
|3.1%
|20.33
|Thailand, Singapore & Malaysia
|0%
|40.39%
|56.12%
|2.6%
|16.2
|Other countries
|0.7%
|38.79%
|47.94%
|8.56%
|23.57
|Priority Line
|United States
|12.28%
|79.05%
|7.4%
|0.52%
|11.75
|Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France & Portugal
|8.44%
|66.56%
|23.45%
|0.45%
|13.55
|Russia
|0%
|3.48%
|75.79%
|20.04%
|31
|Brazil
|2.21%
|6%
|61.29%
|25.46%
|30
|Turkey
|20.42%
|77%
|3%
|0.08%
|10
|Australia
|7.67%
|86.60%
|5.68%
|0%
|11
|Korea
|97.54%
|1.57%
|0.89%
|0%
|7
|Japan
|95.80%
|2.09%
|0%
|0%
|6.84
|Thailand, Singapore & Malaysia
|58.96%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|8.45
|Other countries
|22.33%
|30.8%
|27.62%
|17.64%
|18.65
|Expedited Shipping
|ALL countries(EMS)
|3.8%
|46.8%
|26%
|15%
|14.8
|ALL countries(DHL)
|65.8%
|25.75%
|3.86%
|0.37%
|6.72
|GW Warehouse: Typically 3-5 days to the UK, 3-7 days to other European countries.
|USA Warehouse: Generally, 3-7 days to a USA address.
|ES Warehouse: Generally, 2-5 days to the Spain, 3-7 days to the Portugal.
|Shipping from warehouse nearest to shipping address is faster. Additional charges may apply.
|Note: This is a general guide and delays maybe caused force majeure, natural disasters, inclement weather, war, public holidays, and factors outside our control. Generally speaking, we offer free shipping for Baseus GAMO ( GM01 ) to United States (US, USA), United Kingdom (UK, GB), Germany, Italy, France, Spain, Portugal, Poland, Brazil, Russia, Japan, Greece, Austria, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Ireland, Lithuania, Israel, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Canada, Australia, Netherlands, Korea, Turkey, Mexico, Ukraine, Romania, Columbia, Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia etc. Please choose the shipping methods for the final price.
Gearbest.com accepts PayPal,Credit Cards,Wire Transfer,Westem Union, YandexMoney,Webmoney,Boleto,OXXO and BKM as secure payment methods.
Do you want to bulk buy Baseus GAMO ( GM01 ) ? Please submit your wholesale Baseus GAMO ( GM01 ) inquiry below. Please note we usually don’t offer free shipping on wholesale Baseus GAMO ( GM01 ) orders, but the wholesale price will be a big bargain.