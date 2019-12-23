All
Baseus GAMO ( GM01 ) 9 Programmable Buttons Wired Gaming Mouse ( Xiaomi Ecosystem Product )
Baseus GAMO ( GM01 ) 9 Programmable Buttons Wired Gaming Mouse ( Xiaomi Ecosystem Product )

- Black
464239101

6400 DPI Optical Sensor, Independent Aiming Key, APP Custom Key Value, Nylon Braided Cable
Posts About Baseus GAMO ( GM01 )

40% OFF! Baseus GAMO ( GM01 ) Gaming Mouse with 9 Programmable Buttons, Microswitch, Independent Aiming Key at Only $17.99
√ 9 programmable keys √ 18-LED cool lighting effect √ 800/1600/2400/3200/4800/6400 dpi √ Independent aiming key √ Excellent compatibility √ Game microswitch √ Nylon braided cable √ Customizable √ Ergonomic design √ Game & Office Mode
GamersChoice
19

Baseus GAMO ( GM01 ) Descriptions

Main Features:
● 9 programmable keys, support user-defined
● 6400 DPI optical sensor, bring more accurate tracking performance and making the mouse more competitive
● Featuring 5 million-press life micro switch, durable for use
● Independent aiming key design for snipping or high-precision mouse operation
● Nylon braided cable, flexible to move, wear-resistant
● Compatibility: Support Baseus GAMO mobile game adapter GA01, Win 2000 / XP / ME / Vista / 7 / 8 / 10, Android, Linux, iP mobile phone system, iP computer system, etc.
● Adjustable DPI: 800 / 1600 / 2400 / 3200 / 4800 / 6400
● Material: PC + silicone

Click here to download the driver software

Specification

General

 Model: GAMO (GM01)
Type: Mouse
Material: Plastic,Silicone
Features: Gaming

Product Details

 Cable Length (m): 2 m
Connection: Wired
Connection Type: USB Wired
Interface: USB 2.0
Coding Supported: Yes
Mouse Macro Express Supported: Yes
DPI Adjustment: Support

Power Supply

 Power Supply: USB Port

Dimensions and Weight

 Product weight: 0.1436 kg
Package weight: 0.2100 kg
Product size (L x W x H): 13.20 x 8.16 x 4.24 cm / 5.2 x 3.21 x 1.67 inches
Package size (L x W x H): 18.00 x 13.50 x 5.60 cm / 7.09 x 5.31 x 2.2 inches

Package Contents

 Package Contents: 1 x Gaming Mouse

Baseus GAMO ( GM01 ) 9 Programmable Buttons Gaming Mouse ( Xiaomi Ecosystem Product )- Black

Baseus GAMO ( GM01 ) 9 Programmable Buttons Gaming Mouse ( Xiaomi Ecosystem Product )- Black

Baseus GAMO ( GM01 ) 9 Programmable Buttons Gaming Mouse ( Xiaomi Ecosystem Product )- Black

Baseus GAMO ( GM01 ) 9 Programmable Buttons Gaming Mouse ( Xiaomi Ecosystem Product )- Black

Baseus GAMO ( GM01 ) 9 Programmable Buttons Gaming Mouse ( Xiaomi Ecosystem Product )- Black

Baseus GAMO ( GM01 ) 9 Programmable Buttons Gaming Mouse ( Xiaomi Ecosystem Product )- Black

Baseus GAMO ( GM01 ) 9 Programmable Buttons Gaming Mouse ( Xiaomi Ecosystem Product )- Black

Baseus GAMO ( GM01 ) 9 Programmable Buttons Gaming Mouse ( Xiaomi Ecosystem Product )- Black


Customer Reviews

4.5 out of 5
  • Gelkas71
    Yes (0) Color: Black
    Baseus GAMO (GM01) Mouse
    The product arrived on time as expected!
    Despite the situation, it was delivered on time.
    Simple but tactile design!
    Real for big hands!
    The mouse itself is light almost barely light in weight.
    The cable is long!
    Real game mouse.
    Nice design!
    No ostentatious nothing superfluous on it!

    Mar 13,2020

  • Efka
    Yes (0) Color: Black
    not a bad mouse
    Actually, not a bad mouse for 16€. The only downside is the software, which is very limited, not like big brands have...

    Mar 04,2020

FAQ for Baseus GAMO ( GM01 )

Customer Questions

Q

If I program the mouse with your software, will the mouse configuration still work on a new PC without the software installed ?

By biscotte Jan-23/2020 12:43:49

A
Hi! Thanks for your attention to our products. The software driver will be saved to the onboard memory of the mouse by default, so the mouse configuration can be used on the new PC.

Do you want to bulk buy Baseus GAMO ( GM01 ) ? Please submit your wholesale Baseus GAMO ( GM01 ) inquiry below. Please note we usually don’t offer free shipping on wholesale Baseus GAMO ( GM01 ) orders, but the wholesale price will be a big bargain.

