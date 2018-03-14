Available shipping methods:
Please note: the standard and expedited shipping costs are only estimates; the actual shipping price will be shown on the order page.
Enjoy App-EXCLUSIVE Deals
Your shopping cart is empty.
Your shopping cart is empty.
1GB LPDDR2 Memory On-board WiFi / Bluetooth 4.1
Flash Sale Price USD $37.99
85 Pieces left
CHINESE VERSION ENGLISH VERSION
1. Shipping fee will not be included in the instalment amount
2. Orders contain interest-free products and other Non-interest-free products will not enjoy insterest-free privilege
3. Receipient’s address must be Brazil to use instalment
Practical ABS Case for Raspberry Pi 3B / 2B / B+
$2.58
Cooling Kit for Raspberry Pi 3 / 2 / B+
$3.90
Heatsink Heat Dissipation Panel for Raspberry Pi 3pcs
$0.77
Protective Acrylic Case for Raspberry Pi 3B / 2B
$3.97 $2.74
Protective ABS Case Box for Raspberry Pi Zero / P...
$2.53 $2.09
3PCS Flex Cable for Raspberry Pi Camera
$4.42
SupTronics X850 mSATA SSD Storage Expansion Board
$22.68 $18.54
Landa Tianrui LDTR - PJ013 ABS Case with Heat Sink
$2.08
No Driver Wifi Wireless USB Network Card for Raspb...
$6.89
2015 New Updated Version Protective ABS Shell / Ca...
$3.37 $2.32
3PCS Cooling Copper Heatsinks Heat Sink DIY for Ra...
$3.34
10pcs DIY 11mm Copper Cylinder + Screw + Nut Set f...
$1.64
$11.41
Keyes KY - 019 Arduino Compatible with Practical D...
$1.96
RaspberryPi Zero V1.3 Expansion Board with Shell
$19.52
|
General
|Type: Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboard
|
Connectivity
| Connectors: CSI,DSI,HDMI,RCA
Interface: Ethernet,Micro SD Card,Micro USB,USB 2.0
|
Weight and Size
| Product weight: 0.0400 kg
Package weight: 0.0900 kg
Product Size(L x W x H): 8.50 x 5.60 x 1.70 cm / 3.35 x 2.2 x 0.67 inches
Package Size(L x W x H): 12.00 x 7.50 x 3.40 cm / 4.72 x 2.95 x 1.34 inches
|
Package Contents
|Package Contents: 1 x Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Expansion Board
This is the mainboard of Raspberry Pi, it needs power and TF card to run.
Class 10 or above micro SD card.
Just the place of production is different.
No, there isn't.
Yes, you can.
It can work all the time.
1. Make sure the TF card is class 10 or above;
2. Make sure the power supply is 5V 2.5A.
Please use the lately system , we recommend you use raspbian.
You need to install the raspbian first.
We can deliver orders to most countries. For a detailed explanation of each shipping method, destination and approximate delivery time, please check our website: https://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html
Hello. How much time does it take to shipping to Portugal. Thank you Ronny Gil
By Ronny Gil Dec-08/2017 09:12:00
Hello Ronny,
You can see the shipping cost and delivery time during the checkout.
Simply add the items you wish to purchase to your cart and select your delivery country. The available shipping methods and cost will then be displayed.
The delivery cost depends on the shipping method chosen, along with other factors such as weight, shipping time and the destination country.
How much time does it toake shipping to Mexico?
By Gerardo Almaguer Sep-09/2017 03:09:09
Hello Gerardo,
Generally, most of our items will be shipped within 3-7 business days after payment. However, the exact processing time varies depending on the item.
Please refer to our shipping estimations below:
1) Expedited Shipping: 3-7 business days
2) Unregistered Air Mail & Registered Air Mail: 10-40 business days
3) Priority Line: 5-25 business days (Only available for certain countries)
Learn more information about our shipping methods here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html
The english version is madein uk or china ?
By Adel May-16/2017 11:05:07
Hello Adel,
It is made in China.
What is the difference between Chinese version and English version?
By Berhanu Feb-19/2017 04:02:57
Hello Berhanu,
There is no difference between Chinese version and English version
Is the language the same between versions?
By Emanuel Kalil Said Skeff Feb-13/2017 10:02:48
Hello Emanuel,
The language is the same.
OLA AMIGO,,,,,QUANTOS DIA CHEGA AO BRASIL PERNAMBUCO,,PAGANDO EM BOLETO
By edenio romeo Feb-11/2017 08:02:58
Hello edenio,
Generally it can be shipped within 3-7 business days after the payment. The exact processing time varies depending on the item.
Please refer to our shipping estimation below:
1) Expedited Shipping: 3-7 working days
2) Unregistered Air Mail & Registered Air Mail:10-40 working days
3) Priority Line : 5- 25 working days(Only for partial countries)
Learn more information about shipping from http://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html
Hi what is the difference between the CHINESE VERSION and ENGLISH VERSION? the price it's not the same
By noch10 Jan-31/2017 03:01:31
Hello noch10,
Thank you so much for your consultation.
There is not a difference between the CHINESE VERSION and ENGLISH VERSION.
Let me know if you need any help.
is there a power adapter supplied with this offer ?
By gilles Jan-13/2017 12:01:15
Hello gilles,
Thank you for your inquiry.
Sorry there is no power adapter supplied with this offer.
Is there a difference between Raspberry pi 3 model vs motherboard (this product)?
By Jay Jan-09/2017 04:01:26
Hello Jay,
Thank you for your inquiry.
It is the Raspberry Pi Model 3 B, there are not much difference.
Whats the difference between the english and chinese version? They look identical.
By B Dec-31/2016 01:12:04
Hello B,
We have confirmed witn QA department , except for the producing factory is different , all the parameters is same .
Thanks for your inquiry .
The english version is madein uk or china ?
By Adel May-16/2017 11:05:07
Hello Adel,
It is made in China.
What is the difference between Chinese version and English version?
By Berhanu Feb-19/2017 04:02:57
Hello Berhanu,
There is no difference between Chinese version and English version
Is the language the same between versions?
By Emanuel Kalil Said Skeff Feb-13/2017 10:02:48
Hello Emanuel,
The language is the same.
OLA AMIGO,,,,,QUANTOS DIA CHEGA AO BRASIL PERNAMBUCO,,PAGANDO EM BOLETO
By edenio romeo Feb-11/2017 08:02:58
Hello edenio,
Generally it can be shipped within 3-7 business days after the payment. The exact processing time varies depending on the item.
Please refer to our shipping estimation below:
1) Expedited Shipping: 3-7 working days
2) Unregistered Air Mail & Registered Air Mail:10-40 working days
3) Priority Line : 5- 25 working days(Only for partial countries)
Learn more information about shipping from http://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html
Hi what is the difference between the CHINESE VERSION and ENGLISH VERSION? the price it's not the same
By noch10 Jan-31/2017 03:01:31
Hello noch10,
Thank you so much for your consultation.
There is not a difference between the CHINESE VERSION and ENGLISH VERSION.
Let me know if you need any help.
is there a power adapter supplied with this offer ?
By gilles Jan-13/2017 12:01:15
Hello gilles,
Thank you for your inquiry.
Sorry there is no power adapter supplied with this offer.
Is there a difference between Raspberry pi 3 model vs motherboard (this product)?
By Jay Jan-09/2017 04:01:26
Hello Jay,
Thank you for your inquiry.
It is the Raspberry Pi Model 3 B, there are not much difference.
Whats the difference between the english and chinese version? They look identical.
By B Dec-31/2016 01:12:04
Hello B,
We have confirmed witn QA department , except for the producing factory is different , all the parameters is same .
Thanks for your inquiry .
What is the difference between the Chinese and english version?
By Ar Dec-30/2016 10:12:18
Hello Ar,
Their place of origin is different.
Otherwise they are the same.
Thanks for your interest.
Hi! I need to know if the Raspberry Pi Model 3 comes with a 2.5A power supply, or do I have to purchase one? Thank you.
By Hugo Pagani Dec-07/2016 11:12:15
Hi Hugo,
Thank you for your inquiry.
Please note:
Package Contents: 1 x Raspberry Pi Model 3 B Expansion Board
Have a nice day!
They are available in stock?
By Brian Martín Herrera Alvarez May-27/2016 11:05:00
Hello,
Yes, the item is in stock now.
Hello. How much time does it take to shipping to Portugal. Thank you Ronny Gil
By Ronny Gil Dec-08/2017 09:12:00
Hello Ronny,
You can see the shipping cost and delivery time during the checkout.
Simply add the items you wish to purchase to your cart and select your delivery country. The available shipping methods and cost will then be displayed.
The delivery cost depends on the shipping method chosen, along with other factors such as weight, shipping time and the destination country.
How much time does it toake shipping to Mexico?
By Gerardo Almaguer Sep-09/2017 03:09:09
Hello Gerardo,
Generally, most of our items will be shipped within 3-7 business days after payment. However, the exact processing time varies depending on the item.
Please refer to our shipping estimations below:
1) Expedited Shipping: 3-7 business days
2) Unregistered Air Mail & Registered Air Mail: 10-40 business days
3) Priority Line: 5-25 business days (Only available for certain countries)
Learn more information about our shipping methods here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html
from where are you shipping the product? do you have a europe werehouse or should i pay extra taxes?
By Rares Dec-18/2016 02:12:34
Hello Rares,
For this product it is not available in EU, only available in China.
Please consult your local customs office for more details about the duty before placing the order.
Hello, I saw your product and liked it very much. The products like this are very expensive and this product is much cheaper and good quality. I have a Youtube channel and many questions have been directed to these products. If you can send me one, I can take this product review and installation video. Your sales will be reflected in a significant amount because there are many followers who want to buy a product like this one.This will be a nice introduction to your product and gearbest. My Youtube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/borayileteknoloji
By Boray Saygilier Dec-25/2016 07:12:57
Hello Boray,
You just need to contact youtube@gearbest.com.
Man, I buy you 3 units but when I opened the package I meet just 2 !, if you see the photo of the package that you sent me is clearly note that there are space for only 2 boxes, please i need to know how to proceed with this issue, this was my first buy. I be Waiting a solution.
By Andres Sep-01/2016 02:09:44
Hello Andres,
For after sales issue, please go to our Support Center here: http://support.gearbest.com/
For a faster reply, please select the right question type.We kindly ask you to submit one ticket per topic(i.e order).We will reply you within 24 hours except on weekends and public holidays.
3PCS 7 - 19mm Universal Wrenches / Socket / Drill ...
$13.50 $10.39
5PCS Multifunctional Portable Key Ring Screwdriver...
$8.69
MiniDSO ES - A7 7 in 1 Screwdriver Bit Box Kit
$7.84
GS320 Non-contact Digital IR Infrared Thermometer
$12.78 $7.38
MiniDSO ES - B7 7 in 1 Screwdriver Bit Box Kit
$6.98
280PCS Heat Shrink Tube Sleeving
$6.78
M3 Nylon Spacer Hex Screws - 160PCS
$6.59
Official Enclosure for Raspberry Pi 3B / 2B / B+
$5.93
$9.25 $5.52
$4.89
$3.84
Multifunctional Bicycle Repair Flat Hexagon Wrench
$3.43
140PCS Jumper Wires Kit with Different Colors 14 L...
$3.38
Fashion Plastic Wine Bottle Digital Password Lock ...
$6.08 $3.01
1.5m 5V 2A Micro USB Switch Charging Cable for Ras...
$2.10
Share your thoughts with other customersWrite a review
Mar 14,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Mar 14,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Mar 13,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Mar 13,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Mar 13,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Mar 10,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Mar 06,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Mar 05,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Mar 04,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Mar 04,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Mar 14,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Mar 13,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Mar 13,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Mar 10,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Mar 06,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Mar 05,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Mar 04,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Mar 04,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Feb 26,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Feb 26,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Mar 10,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Mar 06,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Mar 05,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Feb 26,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Feb 24,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Feb 20,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Feb 20,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Feb 15,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Feb 13,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
Feb 10,2018
Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)
Price
Ease of Use
Build Quality
Usefulness
Overall Rating
There are two key factors which will affect the time you receive your items.
|China Warehouse:
|Shipping Type
|Country or Region
|Arrive within 1-7 Days
|Arrive within 8-15 Days
|Arrive within 16-30 Days
|Arrive within 31-45 Days
|Average Time (Days)
|Unregistered Air Mail or Registered Air Mail
|United States
|0.52%
|23.78%
|69.62%
|5.87%
|25.63
|Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France & Portugal
|1.58%
|35.8%
|56.84%
|5.57%
|26.39
|Netherlands, Greece, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic
|5.59%
|24.44%
|55.84%
|13.00%
|27
|Russia
|0%
|0.04%
|64.94%
|30.02%
|39.53
|Japan, Korea
|0%
|21.30%
|68.80%
|9.66%
|23
|Brazil
|0%
|0%
|23.91%
|72.09%
|38.6
|Turkey
|0.06%
|61.80%
|37.68%
|0.45%
|23.52
|Thailand, Singapore & Malaysia
|0%
|18.38%
|54.27%
|25.34%
|19.03
|Other countries
|0.7%
|38.79%
|47.94%
|8.56%
|23.57
|Priority Line
|United States
|0.43%
|33.18%
|65.07%
|0.5%
|16.43
|Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France & Portugal
|2.55%
|18.21%
|35.65%
|34.27%
|26.31
|Russia
|0%
|0%
|32.6%
|65.4%
|36.07
|Brazil
|0%
|0.26%
|41.22%
|58.17%
|36.67
|Turkey
|0.1%
|51.37%
|47%
|0.47%
|14.47
|Australia
|7.67%
|86.60%
|5.68%
|0%
|11
|Korea
|35.54%
|44.45%
|19.32%
|0%
|11.65
|Japan
|95.80%
|2.09%
|0%
|0%
|6.84
|Thailand, Singapore & Malaysia
|58.96%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|8.45
|Other countries
|22.33%
|30.8%
|27.62%
|17.64%
|18.65
|Expedited Shipping
|ALL countries(EMS)
|3.8%
|46.8%
|26%
|15%
|14.8
|ALL countries(DHL)
|65.8%
|25.75%
|3.86%
|0.37%
|6.72
|GW Warehouse: Typically 3-5 days to the UK, 3-7 days to other European countries.
|USA Warehouse:Generally, 3-7 days to a USA address.
|ES Warehouse:Generally, 2-5 days to the Spain, 3-7 days to the Portugal.
|Shipping from warehouse nearest to shipping address is faster. Additional charges may apply.
|Note:The above shipping time are calculated by using calendar days. This is a general guide and delays maybe caused force majeure, natural disasters, inclement weather, war, public holidays, and factors outside our control.
Gearbest.com accepts PayPal,Credit Cards,Wire Transfer and Westem Union as secure payment methods.
See personalized recommendationsSign in
New customer? Start here
Vaild for 72 Hour(s) after receiving.please check it in your GB Account - My Coupon.