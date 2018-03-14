Save big on our app!

Gearbest

  2. Electrical & Tools

  3. Arduino & SCM Supplies

  4. Raspberry Pi

Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboard

 -  CHINESE VERSION  GREEN 177144201

1GB LPDDR2 Memory On-board WiFi / Bluetooth 4.1

(1105 Customer Reviews)  |  34 answered questions

Warehouse Options:

Dispatch: Mar 19 - Mar 21
Discount : 23% OFF
Promo ends in:

Flash Sale Price USD $37.99

85 Pieces left

QTY: - +

CHINESE VERSION ENGLISH VERSION

GREEN

Instalment:
Choose
Interest-free

Things to know about instalment:

1. Shipping fee will not be included in the instalment amount

2. Orders contain interest-free products and other Non-interest-free products will not enjoy insterest-free privilege

3. Receipient’s address must be Brazil to use instalment

Color: Size:

to United States  Via Flat Rate Shipping
    • Description
    • Product FAQ
    • Customer Reviews
    • Shipping & Payment
    • Wholesale Inquiry

    Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Expansion Board On-board WiFi / Bluetooth

    Description:
    Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Expansion Board adopts 1.2GHz 64-bit quad-core ARM Cortex-A53 CPU, which is faster than ordinary Raspberry Pi board. On-board WiFi and Bluetooth can achieve faster connection without the need for any external devices. It is completly compatible with Raspberry Pi 1 and 2. It can be used as desktop computer, media center, server, monitor, safety equipment. It will be the best choice!

    Main Features:
    WiFi (802.11 b / g / n) / Bluetooth connectivity, low energy consumption and more convenient
    1GB LPDDR2 memory
    ● With chip antenna
    ● Adopt video-core IV dual-core multimedia co-processor
    ● Support all the latest ARM GNU / Linux distributions and Windows 10 IoT
    ● Micro USB connector for 2.5A power supply

    Specification

    General

    		 Type: Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboard

    Connectivity

    		Connectors: CSI,DSI,HDMI,RCA
    Interface: Ethernet,Micro SD Card,Micro USB,USB 2.0

    Weight and Size

    		 Product weight: 0.0400 kg
    Package weight: 0.0900 kg
    Product Size(L x W x H): 8.50 x 5.60 x 1.70 cm / 3.35 x 2.2 x 0.67 inches
    Package Size(L x W x H): 12.00 x 7.50 x 3.40 cm / 4.72 x 2.95 x 1.34 inches

    Package Contents

    		 Package Contents: 1 x Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Expansion Board

    Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Expansion Board Electric DIY Component

    Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Expansion Board Electric DIY Component

    Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Expansion Board Electric DIY Component


      FAQ for Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboard

      Is Raspberry Pi Model 3 B the fully functioning Raspberry Pi?

      This is the mainboard of Raspberry Pi, it needs power and TF card to run.

      What kind of micro SD card does it need?

      Class 10 or above micro SD card.

      What's the difference between Chinese And English Version??

      Just the place of production is different.

      Is there an NFC reader board for this?

      No, there isn't.

      Can I use it for internet use? Youtube etc.?

      Yes, you can.

      How much time I can leave it in working condition without being heated or damaged?

      It can work all the time.

      Why the Raspberry Pi Model 3 B frequently freeze and restart?

      1. Make sure the TF card is class 10 or above;

      2. Make sure the power supply is 5V 2.5A.

      Why there is only the small red led that lights up but it never start?

      Please use the lately system , we recommend you use raspbian.

      There is no power output of USB port, what can i do?

      You need to install the raspbian first.

      Can this item be shipped to my country?

      We can deliver orders to most countries. For a detailed explanation of each shipping method, destination and approximate delivery time, please check our website: https://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html

      • Q

        Hello. How much time does it take to shipping to Portugal. Thank you Ronny Gil

        By Ronny Gil Dec-08/2017 09:12:00

        A

        Hello Ronny,

        You can see the shipping cost and delivery time during the checkout.

        Simply add the items you wish to purchase to your cart and select your delivery country. The available shipping methods and cost will then be displayed.

        The delivery cost depends on the shipping method chosen, along with other factors such as weight, shipping time and the destination country.


      • Q

        How much time does it toake shipping to Mexico?

        By Gerardo Almaguer Sep-09/2017 03:09:09

        A

        Hello Gerardo,


        Generally, most of our items will be shipped within 3-7 business days after payment. However, the exact processing time varies depending on the item.


        Please refer to our shipping estimations below:

        1) Expedited Shipping: 3-7 business days

        2) Unregistered Air Mail & Registered Air Mail: 10-40 business days

        3) Priority Line: 5-25 business days (Only available for certain countries)


        Learn more information about our shipping methods here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html


      • Q

        The english version is madein uk or china ?

        By Adel May-16/2017 11:05:07

        A

        Hello Adel,


        It is made in China.

      • Q

        What is the difference between Chinese version and English version?

        By Berhanu Feb-19/2017 04:02:57

        A

        Hello Berhanu,
        There is no difference between Chinese version and English version

      • Q

        Is the language the same between versions?

        By Emanuel Kalil Said Skeff Feb-13/2017 10:02:48

        A

        Hello Emanuel,

        The language is the same.

      • Q

        OLA AMIGO,,,,,QUANTOS DIA CHEGA AO BRASIL PERNAMBUCO,,PAGANDO EM BOLETO

        By edenio romeo Feb-11/2017 08:02:58

        A

        Hello edenio,
        Generally it can be shipped within 3-7 business days after the payment. The exact processing time varies depending on the item.
        Please refer to our shipping estimation below:
        1) Expedited Shipping: 3-7 working days
        2) Unregistered Air Mail & Registered Air Mail:10-40 working days
        3) Priority Line : 5- 25 working days(Only for partial countries)
        Learn more information about shipping from http://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html

      • Q

        Hi what is the difference between the CHINESE VERSION and ENGLISH VERSION? the price it's not the same

        By noch10 Jan-31/2017 03:01:31

        A

        Hello noch10,
        Thank you so much for your consultation.

        There is not a difference between the CHINESE VERSION and ENGLISH VERSION.

        Let me know if you need any help.

      • Q

        is there a power adapter supplied with this offer ?

        By gilles Jan-13/2017 12:01:15

        A

        Hello gilles,


        Thank you for your inquiry.

        Sorry there is no power adapter supplied with this offer.

      • Q

        Is there a difference between Raspberry pi 3 model vs motherboard (this product)?

        By Jay Jan-09/2017 04:01:26

        A

        Hello Jay,

        Thank you for your inquiry.

        It is the Raspberry Pi Model 3 B, there are not much difference.


      • Q

        Whats the difference between the english and chinese version? They look identical.

        By B Dec-31/2016 01:12:04

        A

        Hello B,
        We have confirmed witn QA department , except for the producing factory is different , all the parameters is same .

        Thanks for your inquiry .

      • Marco
        Perfect
        Pros:
        All
        Cons:
        /

        Mar 14,2018

        Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)

        Price

        Ease of Use

        Build Quality

        Usefulness

        Overall Rating

      • sergio
        raspberry
        Pros:
        perfect
        Cons:
        no

        Mar 14,2018

        Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)

        Price

        Ease of Use

        Build Quality

        Usefulness

        Overall Rating

      • Rafal
        Raspberry Pi 3
        Pros:
        The computer has so many possibilities that it\'s difficult to describe everything. The package is very wrinkled, but the equipment works. Nothing happened to him. The equipment is sensational.
        Cons:
        Long waiting period for sending (30 days) , badly secured package

        Mar 13,2018

        Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)

        Price

        Ease of Use

        Build Quality

        Usefulness

        Overall Rating

      • Jose Manuel
        JM
        Pros:
        De momento funcionando bien con el SO raspbian
        Cons:
        Se sobrecalienta en tv grandes a full hd, he tenido que comprar disipadores (corrige el error)

        Mar 13,2018

        Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)

        Price

        Ease of Use

        Build Quality

        Usefulness

        Overall Rating

      • mate
        ok
        Pros:
        tökéletesen megfelel a leírásnak
        hibátlanul működik
        akcióban, vagy kuponnal verhetetlen ár
        angol leírással érkezett
        Cons:
        kicst sérülten érkezett a doboza, a termék hibátlan volt

        Mar 13,2018

        Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)

        Price

        Ease of Use

        Build Quality

        Usefulness

        Overall Rating

      • Dmitriy
        Raspberry Pi 3 Model B Motherboard
        Pros:
        Классная плата с гигом оперативки. Покупал для того чтобы сделать приставку ретро игр. Поставил recalbox, все игры работают, понастольгировал. Разницы между китайской и английской версией нет
        Cons:
        Нет

        Mar 10,2018

        Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)

        Price

        Ease of Use

        Build Quality

        Usefulness

        Overall Rating

      • Io sì
        Great SBC
        Pros:
        WiFi ( 802.11 b / g / n ) / Bluetooth connectivity, low energy consumption and more convenient
        ● 1GB LPDDR2 memory
        ● With chip antenna
        ● Adopt video-core IV dual-core multimedia co-processor
        ● Support all the latest ARM GNU / Linux distributions and Windows 10 IoT
        ● Micro USB connector for 2.5A power supply
        ● Origin: British
        Cons:
        None

        Mar 06,2018

        Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)

        Price

        Ease of Use

        Build Quality

        Usefulness

        Overall Rating

      • Sonic
        Gerat Rpi for a great price
        Pros:
        Buen precio y ha llegado bastante rápido pagando el pedido registrado: Tod esta funcionando bien: Es perfecta y se pueden hacer muchas cosas
        Cons:
        Ninguna todo perfecto. LLego bien y funciona bien despues de 15 días. Tod va bien. Tod esta funcionando bien: Es perfecta y se pueden hacer muchas cosas

        Mar 05,2018

        Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)

        Price

        Ease of Use

        Build Quality

        Usefulness

        Overall Rating

      • Eduardo
        Perfecto
        Pros:
        Todo en perfecto estado, de muy buena calidad, muy recomendable para diversos proyectos. Producto original.
        Cons:
        no hay

        Mar 04,2018

        Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)

        Price

        Ease of Use

        Build Quality

        Usefulness

        Overall Rating

      • Dens
        Mr
        Pros:
        no problem to place order and to receive product .Easy to order and item as you can see on site .

        I will place order again.
        Cons:
        Nothing, or at least you should be patient to get your parcel., that\'s the only thing you could note, or if you prefer-er you can take UPS.

        Mar 04,2018

        Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)

        Price

        Ease of Use

        Build Quality

        Usefulness

        Overall Rating

      Shipping & Payment

      Shipping

      There are two key factors which will affect the time you receive your items.

      1
      Item processing time
      After confirming your payment, we usually ship products out within 24 business hours. However, sometimes due to large transaction volumes or other order issues, we may require up to 3 working days to process orders. You will receive a notification email as soon as your product(s) have been dispatched.
      2
      Shipping methods
      China Warehouse:
      Shipping Type Country or Region Arrive within 1-7 Days Arrive within 8-15 Days Arrive within 16-30 Days Arrive within 31-45 Days Average Time (Days)
      Unregistered Air Mail or Registered Air Mail United States 0.52% 23.78% 69.62% 5.87% 25.63
      Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France & Portugal 1.58% 35.8% 56.84% 5.57% 26.39
      Netherlands, Greece, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic 5.59% 24.44% 55.84% 13.00% 27
      Russia 0% 0.04% 64.94% 30.02% 39.53
      Japan, Korea 0% 21.30% 68.80% 9.66% 23
      Brazil 0% 0% 23.91% 72.09% 38.6
      Turkey 0.06% 61.80% 37.68% 0.45% 23.52
      Thailand, Singapore & Malaysia 0% 18.38% 54.27% 25.34% 19.03
      Other countries 0.7% 38.79% 47.94% 8.56% 23.57
      Priority Line United States 0.43% 33.18% 65.07% 0.5% 16.43
      Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France & Portugal 2.55% 18.21% 35.65% 34.27% 26.31
      Russia 0% 0% 32.6% 65.4% 36.07
      Brazil 0% 0.26% 41.22% 58.17% 36.67
      Turkey 0.1% 51.37% 47% 0.47% 14.47
      Australia 7.67% 86.60% 5.68% 0% 11
      Korea 35.54% 44.45% 19.32% 0% 11.65
      Japan 95.80% 2.09% 0% 0% 6.84
      Thailand, Singapore & Malaysia 58.96% 41.04% 0% 0% 8.45
      Other countries 22.33% 30.8% 27.62% 17.64% 18.65
      Expedited Shipping ALL countries(EMS) 3.8% 46.8% 26% 15% 14.8
      ALL countries(DHL) 65.8% 25.75% 3.86% 0.37% 6.72
      GW Warehouse: Typically 3-5 days to the UK, 3-7 days to other European countries.
      USA Warehouse:Generally, 3-7 days to a USA address.
      ES Warehouse:Generally, 2-5 days to the Spain, 3-7 days to the Portugal.
      Shipping from warehouse nearest to shipping address is faster. Additional charges may apply.
      Note:The above shipping time are calculated by using calendar days. This is a general guide and delays maybe caused force majeure, natural disasters, inclement weather, war, public holidays, and factors outside our control.

      Payment

      Gearbest.com accepts PayPal,Credit Cards,Wire Transfer and Westem Union as secure payment methods.

      1
      Paypal
      The most convenient payment method in the world.
      2
      Wire transfer
      For orders which exceed $1,500,please contact us at support@gearbest.com.
      Note: please email us the order number,the amount transferred along with currency type,and the exact date of the wire transfer.
      3
      Western Union
      Please contact us at support@gearbest.com for details.
      Note: please email us the following information after you have paid via Westem Union:
      · Control Number(10 digits)
      · The exact amount sent along with the currency
      · Name of sender.
      · Address of sender
