Description:

The Laser Distance Sensor ( LDS ) scans its surroundings 360 degrees, 1800 times per second, to map out the interiors of your house. The three processors track its movements in real-time, and the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping ( SLAM ) algorithm calculates the most efficient route for cleaning. Using the Mi Home app, you can switch on and remotely control the robot, change cleaning modes and set schedules, Additionally, a powerful Nidec brushless DC motor, the main brush with adjustable height and a 5200mAh Li-ion battery for up to 2.5 hours of cleaning, attractive in price and quality, all these make it stand out of the market. Get the Mi Robot Vacuum and dirt will not stand a chance!



Main Features:

● Intelligent Route Planning

Laser Distance Sensor ( LDS ) allows the robot to scan its surroundings at 360 degrees, 1800 times per second, with the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping algorithm to map out the interiors of your home and then provides real-time planning routes, edge cleaning followed by Z-shaped cleaning according to the surroundings

● Three-dimensional Vacuum Cleaning System

With its vacuum system, the robot empower your house a super cleaning like a tornado, with no dust, debris, granule, or any other wastes left, so clean and smooth that you can walk with bare feet on the floor

● APP Remote Control

Customized cleaning area is available, just one click to set wherever you wanna clean with the map in your phone

● 5200mAh Large Capacity Battery

The robot carries 5200mAh Li-ion battery which ensures 2.5 hours cleaning for a house of 250sq.m in full charge

● 2000Pa Super Suction

With a strong power, the robot absorbs all the debris, steel beads, soybeans, dust, millet or any other wastes all in a sudden

● Almighty Helper

- 2cm obstacle climbing

- 2mm Rubber Bumper

- 360 degrees LDS pressure sensor

- 4 anti-drop stair sensors

- 10mm laser edge sensor

- Auto power-off after leaving the floor

- Automatic self-recharging sensor

