LDS Bumper SLAM 2000Pa Suction 5200mAh Battery
Product Details
| Brand: Xiaomi
Cleaner Types: Vacuum Cleaner
Function: Suction,Sweep
Feature: Remote Control,Self Charging
Self Recharging: Yes
Dust Box Capacity: 0.50L
Suction (pa): 2000pa
Power (W): 55W
Input Voltage (V): 100 - 240V
Current : 2.2A
Working Time: 2.5h
Battery Information
| Battery Type: Li-ion
Battery Capacity: 5200mAh
Dimension and Weight
| Product weight: 3.8000 kg
Package weight: 6.6500 kg
Product size (L x W x H): 34.50 x 34.50 x 9.60 cm / 13.58 x 13.58 x 3.78 inches
Package size (L x W x H): 56.60 x 43.30 x 15.20 cm / 22.28 x 17.05 x 5.98 inches
Package Contents
|Package Contents: 1 x Robot Vacuum, 1 x Adapter, 1 x Charging Dock
420ml.
Yes, you can.
Around 4 hours.
Xiaomi Mi robot vacuum supports timing cleaning, you can set it in App.
No, it doesn't support mopping.
Xiaomi Mi robot vacuum can work on short hair carpet, not compatible with long hair carpet and some deep color carpet.
Long-time pressing the home button and power button at same time to reset it.
Charging dock requires about 0.5 meters on both sides of the space, in front of more than 1 meter space and placed against the wall, do not put the charging dock in the crowded narrow area.
Download the App and connect the robot, choose the quiet mode.
We can deliver orders to most countries. For a detailed explanation of each shipping method, destination and approximate delivery time, please check our website: https://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html
Does this vacuum come with a China or USA wall plug?
By tfu Jan-03/2018 05:01:42
Hello tfu,
This item is China plug.
Let me know if you need any further assistance.
Is this model Xiaomi brand?
By Manuele Dec-29/2017 07:12:52
Hello Manuele,
Thanks for your inquiry.
No. Brand: roborock .
Hello, is this item in a Europe Warehouse. If i buy this to Portugal would it cost me customs duties? Best regards
By Marco Dec-27/2017 08:12:07
Hello Marco,
Please note that we will ship the item from China.
We are sorry that we are unable to predict or avoid the customs tax.
If you want to know detailed information, you can contact local post office to check it.
Can you Under Value Shipping to avoid import tax? i am from Greece
By vasilios Dec-17/2017 11:12:01
Hello vasilios,
Thanks for your inquiry.
Sorry we cannot declare lower for you.
Good afternoon. Is it possible to send a 1st generation vacuum cleaner with a EU plug? Thank you
By Дмитрий Dec-01/2017 01:12:37
Hello Дмитрий,
Thanks for your inquiry.
Sorry that 1st generation vacuum cleaner does not have EU plug.
Write me please about guarantee of item.
By Malwina Nov-26/2017 04:11:24
Hello Malwina
Please read our full warranty terms here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/warranty-and-return.html
Hi, The first generation Robot power cable and power is opted for USA .
By Puru Nov-22/2017 10:11:17
Hello Puru,
Sorry this item just included 1 x CN Plug Adapter.
Let me know if you need any further assistance.
Is the item in stock? If it isn't currently, when will it be in stock?
By Avi Nov-11/2017 05:11:49
Hello Avi,
This is a popular product, but we are happy to inform you that it is in stock and available to purchase today.
Please feel free to order it.
Cual es la diferencia entre el modelo normal y el international?
By Carlos Oct-23/2017 11:10:44
Hello Carlos,
Xiaomi's smart home ecosystem has a new addition today! The new generation of roborock Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a highly intelligent home cleaning device improved with 2 in 1 Sweep and Mop. You can not only sweep the floor but also polish your floor with the mopping pad. Can you imagine that you can walk on the floor with bare feet in no need of worrying about the debris or other granules? Original Xiaomi Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2nd Generation provides an absolute nature lifestyle for you.
hi do you have iten in stock?
By גל Oct-22/2017 03:10:12
Hello גל,
Yes, this product is in stock. you can place the order now.
Hi, Whats the difference between the international and upgraded version? thanks
By helmut Oct-19/2017 04:10:13
Hello helmut,
The upgraded version has 2-in-1 Sweep Mop.
Hi Is now the application also in English?
By Cristian Oct-18/2017 08:10:14
Dear Cristian，
Thank you for your inquiry.
You can switch the language of App to English.
Is there a CE certificate or mark on the robot?
By Sergii Oct-16/2017 06:10:12
Dear Sergii，
Thank you for your inquiry.
Sorry, it does not have CE certificate.
what is the different between the upgraded and international model?
By David Oct-16/2017 03:10:43
Hello David,
https://www.gearbest.com/m-goods-sn-194022503.htm has 2 in 1 Sweep and Mop.
Hi. i succeed to connect the robot to one of my smartphone. it is possible to connect the robot to another smartphone simultaneously in order to operate it with 2 devices? How do i do that?
By Tomer Sep-26/2017 08:09:41
Dear Tomer,
Thank you for your inquiry.
Sorry, you can not connect it with 2 smartphones simultaneously in order to operate it.
I want to use coupon "xiaomivac" iuts available on the http://www.gearbest.com/gadget-deals.html but the price is higher in my checkout cart....Please help me buy for correct price
By Stefan Jun-22/2017 11:06:48
Hello Stefan,
We have checked the item, it is at discount now.
Please kindly understand coupon code can only be used with one piece price, it can not be used with vip price, special offer, group deal at the same time. The system will reduce the coupon based on the regular price.
I would like to buy this product but what if after a while something will break up? Is also an guarantee/warranty included? Waiting to hear from you in order buy.
By Leon Jun-06/2017 09:06:43
Hello Leon
Please read our full warranty terms here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/warranty-and-return.html
Hi, If I would by Xiaomi Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner New Generation (international version) today what would be potencial shipping time? It will be shipped after presale ends or just after buy?
By Hubert Oct-18/2017 03:10:15
Hello Hubert,
We will ship this item after presale.
Can you Under Value Shipping to avoid import tax? Its right on the limit for NZ =(
By UnderValue Shipping Sep-14/2017 03:09:32
Hello UnderValue,
Unfortunately we cannot declare goods at a lower value than what the item is truly worth. We are sorry for this inconvenience.
We regret that we cannot under declare goods due to customs laws or guarantee that our customers will not have to pay import tax. However, we will always strive to ensure that customers do not incur further costs and will always choose the best shipping solution possible for the destination country that the customer has chosen.
Please refer to our shipping and handling terms and conditions, here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/terms-and-conditions.html
If you have any more questions please feel free to contact us.
Do you pay import taxes in advance? if yes which shipping method?
By Paco Aug-31/2017 06:08:10
Hello Paco,
If any taxes are incurred, they are charged by the destination country and not by Gearbest. Taxes are beyond Gearbest's control and are charged according to local customs policies and regulations.
For more details, please check your local customs website.
See our FAQ's here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/faq.html
Hello, in description I see only shipping time, but don't see from witch warehouse you ship this product? Dispatch: Ships between Jun 29 - Jul 1
By Jevgenijs Derjabo Jun-22/2017 05:06:47
Hello, Jevgenijs
Thank you for the inquiry.
We will ship the item from our China warehouse.
Please feel free to contact us if you have additional questions.
Does the item ship from China/Outside of EU? I want to order the item for Bulgaria. Will i be charged for import charges?
By bace bogo May-31/2017 06:05:47
Hello bace,
You can choose the warehouse by yourself.
If any taxes are incurred, they are charged by the destination country and not by Gearbest. Taxes are beyond Gearbest's control and are charged according to local customs policies and regulations.
For more details, please check your local customs website.
See our FAQ's here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/faq.html
Hello, How much are the customs taxes (in average) to france? (Frais de douanes) THX
By Yoann May-13/2017 02:05:15
Hello Yoann,
If any taxes are incurred, they are charged by the destination country and not by Gearbest. Taxes are beyond Gearbest's control and are charged according to local customs policies and regulations.
For more details, please check your local customs website.
See our FAQ's here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/faq.html
Hey, I can not see from where the item will be shipped. I am in Germany and I would order the vacuum if it is sent from the UK warehouse, but I can not find the information. If it is sent directly from china, I will have to pay a lot of fees/taxes.
By David Apr-19/2017 08:04:30
Hello David,
I have checked it for you this item is only for sell in China warehouse and will be shipped out from China.
Let me know if you need any help.
Is it possible to enable Priority Line/Europe Express for shipping this product?
By d Mar-12/2017 12:03:36
Hello d ,
Shipping time depends on the shipping method selected in the check-out. Please consider these estimations as a reference:
1) Expedited Shipping: 3-7 working days
2) Unregistered Air Mail & Registered Air Mail:10-40 working days
3) Priority Line : 5- 25 working days(Only for partial countries)
Learn more information about shipping from http://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html
If you have any specific requirement regarding shipping method , please feel free to add a comment for us during the check-out. We will noted it and follow up it for you .
Hi, I am interested in this product. I would like to know the country origin for the shipping as it will have a big amount of tax if shipped outside of Europe. I would like to know - From where the product is shipped - If you offer DHL shipping - if you include invoice with small amount in the box Thanks
By Constantinos Loizou Feb-25/2017 10:02:53
Hello Constantinos
It will be shipped from China
Taxes do not come from us if any. Taxes are beyond Gearbest's control and only depend on the delivery country's regulations and policies.
For more details: http://www.gearbest.com/about/faq.html
If you need invoice we can send file to your email
Hi. I lost the coupon code given yesterday. Can you remember me of it?
By Thiago Aug-11/2017 07:08:05
Hello Thiago,
We are sorry we can't offer again.
Hello, where can I find the SKU number (product code) for this product ? thank you
By Bernard Jul-06/2017 07:07:00
Hello Bernard,
This item sku is 194022501.
Anyone from Brazil has bough this vacuum cleaner? How much was the customs taxes (in average)? Why is the EMS so expensive, almost 150$ USD?
By Diego Apr-28/2017 01:04:53
Hello Diego,
This is a popular product, but we are happy to inform you that it is in stock and available to purchase today. The item also can be sent to Brazil.
We provide the best price for international shipments available, even though we ship all our items from China.
Kindly note that shipping fees are charged by the shipping company and not by Gearbest directly.
Please take a look at our affordable shipping methods here:http://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html
If any taxes are incurred, they are charged by the destination country and not by Gearbest. Taxes are beyond Gearbest's control and are charged according to local customs policies and regulations.
For more details, please check your local customs website.
See our FAQ's here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/faq.html
Please feel free to order it.
When the Robot has a default within the one year is it possible to send it back without the Battery ? because shipping with the battery is 120€and without only 60€.
By Tifrei Apr-28/2017 01:04:29
Hello Tifrei
Please read our full warranty terms here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/warranty-and-return.html
Hi, How is solved question of warranty and postwarranty repairs in Poland? Have you got any service points in my country? Is there any company shop in Poland? Regards, Andrzej
By Andrzej Feb-09/2017 04:02:22
Hello Customer,
We don't have the service points in your country.
And we just do online business.
Here is our warranty.
http://www.gearbest.com/about/warranty-and-return.html
Can i buy from gearbest all the consumable filters and brushes for the vacuum?
By Francesco Jan-27/2017 12:01:22
Hello Francesco,
Thank you for your inquiry.
For your reference:http://www.gearbest.com/filters-_gear/ and http://www.gearbest.com/brushes-_gear//
Thank you, Let me know if you need any help.
Have a nice day!
There are two key factors which will affect the time you receive your items.
|China Warehouse:
|Shipping Type
|Country or Region
|Arrive within 1-7 Days
|Arrive within 8-15 Days
|Arrive within 16-30 Days
|Arrive within 31-45 Days
|Average Time (Days)
|Unregistered Air Mail or Registered Air Mail
|United States
|0.52%
|23.78%
|69.62%
|5.87%
|19.2
|Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France & Portugal
|1.58%
|35.8%
|56.84%
|5.57%
|21.92
|Netherlands, Greece, Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic
|5.59%
|24.44%
|55.84%
|13.00%
|22.68
|Russia
|0%
|11.5%
|70.29%
|16.21%
|26.6
|Japan, Korea
|0%
|21.30%
|68.80%
|9.66%
|15.95
|Brazil
|0%
|0%
|23.91%
|72.09%
|38.6
|Turkey
|0.06%
|61.80%
|37.68%
|0.45%
|14.29
|Thailand, Singapore & Malaysia
|0%
|18.38%
|54.27%
|25.34%
|19.03
|Other countries
|0.7%
|38.79%
|47.94%
|8.56%
|23.57
|Priority Line
|United States
|28.94%
|67.73%
|2.69%
|0%
|11.9
|Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France & Portugal
|5.6%
|65.76%
|27.25%
|0.38%
|11.75
|Russia
|0%
|0.75%
|88.30%
|9.05%
|22.86
|Brazil
|0%
|1.50%
|65.08%
|31.33%
|27.5
|Turkey
|1.85%
|39.55%
|58.61%
|1.06%
|11.50
|Australia
|7.67%
|86.60%
|5.68%
|0%
|11
|Korea
|35.54%
|44.45%
|19.32%
|0%
|11.65
|Japan
|95.80%
|2.09%
|0%
|0%
|6.84
|Thailand, Singapore & Malaysia
|58.96%
|41.04%
|0%
|0%
|8.45
|Other countries
|40.75%
|49.96%
|5.13%
|0%
|13
|Expedited Shipping
|ALL countries(EMS)
|39.85%
|50.09%
|8.96%
|0%
|11.86
|ALL countries(DHL)
|90.15%
|9.84%
|0%
|0%
|4.48
|EU Warehouse: Typically 3-5 days to the UK, 3-7 days to other European countries.
|USA Warehouse:Generally, 3-7 days to a USA address.
|ES Warehouse:Generally, 2-5 days to the Spain, 3-7 days to the Portugal.
|Shipping from warehouse nearest to shipping address is faster. Additional charges may apply.
|Note:The above shipping time are calculated by using calendar days. This is a general guide and delays maybe caused force majeure, natural disasters, inclement weather, war, public holidays, and factors outside our control.
Gearbest.com accepts PayPal,Credit Cards,Wire Transfer and Westem Union as secure payment methods.
