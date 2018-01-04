Save big on our app!

Original Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum 1st Generation

 -  FIRST-GENERATION  WHITE 194022501

LDS Bumper SLAM 2000Pa Suction 5200mAh Battery

Brand: Xiaomi (1624 Customer Reviews)  |  66 answered questions

to United States  Via Flat Rate Shipping
    • Description
    • Product FAQ
    • Customer Reviews
    • Shipping & Payment
    • Wholesale Inquiry

    Description:
    The Laser Distance Sensor ( LDS ) scans its surroundings 360 degrees, 1800 times per second, to map out the interiors of your house. The three processors track its movements in real-time, and the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping ( SLAM ) algorithm calculates the most efficient route for cleaning. Using the Mi Home app, you can switch on and remotely control the robot, change cleaning modes and set schedules, Additionally, a powerful Nidec brushless DC motor, the main brush with adjustable height and a 5200mAh Li-ion battery for up to 2.5 hours of cleaning, attractive in price and quality, all these make it stand out of the market. Get the Mi Robot Vacuum and dirt will not stand a chance!

    Main Features:
    Intelligent Route Planning
    Laser Distance Sensor ( LDS ) allows the robot to scan its surroundings at 360 degrees, 1800 times per second, with the Simultaneous Localization and Mapping algorithm to map out the interiors of your home and then provides real-time planning routes, edge cleaning followed by Z-shaped cleaning according to the surroundings
    Three-dimensional Vacuum Cleaning System
    With its vacuum system, the robot empower your house a super cleaning like a tornado, with no dust, debris, granule, or any other wastes left, so clean and smooth that you can walk with bare feet on the floor
    APP Remote Control
    Customized cleaning area is available, just one click to set wherever you wanna clean with the map in your phone
    5200mAh Large Capacity Battery
    The robot carries 5200mAh Li-ion battery which ensures 2.5 hours cleaning for a house of 250sq.m in full charge
    2000Pa Super Suction
    With a strong power, the robot absorbs all the debris, steel beads, soybeans, dust, millet or any other wastes all in a sudden
    Almighty Helper
    - 2cm obstacle climbing
    - 2mm Rubber Bumper
    - 360 degrees LDS pressure sensor
    - 4 anti-drop stair sensors
    - 10mm laser edge sensor
    - Auto power-off after leaving the floor
    - Automatic self-recharging sensor

    Specification

    Product Details

    		 Brand: Xiaomi
    Cleaner Types: Vacuum Cleaner
    Function: Suction,Sweep
    Feature: Remote Control,Self Charging
    Self Recharging: Yes
    Dust Box Capacity: 0.50L
    Suction (pa): 2000pa
    Power (W): 55W
    Input Voltage (V): 100 - 240V
    Current : 2.2A
    Working Time: 2.5h

    Battery Information

    		 Battery Type: Li-ion
    Battery Capacity: 5200mAh

    Dimension and Weight

    		 Product weight: 3.8000 kg
    Package weight: 6.6500 kg
    Product size (L x W x H): 34.50 x 34.50 x 9.60 cm / 13.58 x 13.58 x 3.78 inches
    Package size (L x W x H): 56.60 x 43.30 x 15.20 cm / 22.28 x 17.05 x 5.98 inches

    Package Contents

    		 Package Contents: 1 x Robot Vacuum, 1 x Adapter, 1 x Charging Dock

      FAQ for Original Xiaomi Mi Robot Vacuum 1st Generation

      What is the capacity of dust box?

      420ml.

      Can i switch the language of App to English?

      Yes, you can.

      How long to fully charge it ?

      Around 4 hours.

      Will it support timing cleaning?

      Xiaomi Mi robot vacuum supports timing cleaning, you can set it in App.

      Does Xiaomi Mi robot vacuum support mopping?

      No, it doesn't support mopping.

      Can vacuum work on carpet?

      Xiaomi Mi robot vacuum can work on short hair carpet, not compatible with long hair carpet and some deep color carpet.

      How to delete the clean history?

      Long-time pressing the home button and power button at same time to reset it.

      What is the requirement of placing charging dock?

      Charging dock requires about 0.5 meters on both sides of the space, in front of more than 1 meter space and placed against the wall, do not put the charging dock in the crowded narrow area.

      Xiaomi Mi robot vacuum is noise, what can i do?

      Download the App and connect the robot, choose the quiet mode.

      Can this item be shipped to my country?

      We can deliver orders to most countries. For a detailed explanation of each shipping method, destination and approximate delivery time, please check our website: https://www.gearbest.com/about/shipping-methods.html

      Customer Questions & Answers

      • All (66)
      • Product information (42)
      • Stock status (2)
      • Payment (2)
      • About shipping (12)
      • Others (8)
      • Q

        Does this vacuum come with a China or USA wall plug?

        By tfu Jan-03/2018 05:01:42

        A

        Hello tfu,


        This item is China plug.


        Let me know if you need any further assistance.


      • Q

        Is this model Xiaomi brand?

        By Manuele Dec-29/2017 07:12:52

        A

        Hello Manuele,
        Thanks for your inquiry.

        No. Brand: roborock .

      • Q

        Hello, is this item in a Europe Warehouse. If i buy this to Portugal would it cost me customs duties? Best regards

        By Marco Dec-27/2017 08:12:07

        A

        Hello Marco,
        Please note that we will ship the item from China.

        We are sorry that we are unable to predict or avoid the customs tax.

        If you want to know detailed information, you can contact local post office to check it.


      • Q

        Can you Under Value Shipping to avoid import tax? i am from Greece

        By vasilios Dec-17/2017 11:12:01

        A

        Hello vasilios,
        Thanks for your inquiry.

        Sorry we cannot declare lower for you.

      • Q

        Good afternoon. Is it possible to send a 1st generation vacuum cleaner with a EU plug? Thank you

        By Дмитрий Dec-01/2017 01:12:37

        A

        Hello Дмитрий,
        Thanks for your inquiry.

        Sorry that 1st generation vacuum cleaner does not have EU plug.

      • Q

        Write me please about guarantee of item.

        By Malwina Nov-26/2017 04:11:24

        A

        Hello Malwina
        Please read our full warranty terms here: http://www.gearbest.com/about/warranty-and-return.html

      • Q

        Hi, The first generation Robot power cable and power is opted for USA .

        By Puru Nov-22/2017 10:11:17

        A

        Hello Puru,

        Sorry this item just included 1 x CN Plug Adapter.

        Let me know if you need any further assistance.


      • Q

        Is the item in stock? If it isn't currently, when will it be in stock?

        By Avi Nov-11/2017 05:11:49

        A

        Hello Avi,


        This is a popular product, but we are happy to inform you that it is in stock and available to purchase today.

        Please feel free to order it.


      • Q

        Cual es la diferencia entre el modelo normal y el international?

        By Carlos Oct-23/2017 11:10:44

        A

        Hello Carlos,
        Xiaomi's smart home ecosystem has a new addition today! The new generation of roborock Mi Robot Vacuum Cleaner is a highly intelligent home cleaning device improved with 2 in 1 Sweep and Mop. You can not only sweep the floor but also polish your floor with the mopping pad. Can you imagine that you can walk on the floor with bare feet in no need of worrying about the debris or other granules? Original Xiaomi Smart Robot Vacuum Cleaner 2nd Generation provides an absolute nature lifestyle for you.

      • Q

        hi do you have iten in stock?

        By גל Oct-22/2017 03:10:12

        A

        Hello גל,


        Yes, this product is in stock. you can place the order now.

      Customer Reviews

      Overall Customer Rating:

      4.91 Base on 1624 Customer Reviews

      Share your thoughts with other customersWrite a review

      • All (1624)
      • Photos (827)
      • Videos (226)
      Sort by: Hot
      • Hot
      • Most helpful
      • Most recent
      • natan
        woooowww
        Pros:
        woooowwww
        Cons:
        no

        Jan 04,2018

        Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)

        Price

        Ease of Use

        Build Quality

        Usefulness

        Overall Rating

      • marcopota@hotmail.it
        robot vacuum 1sr gen
        Pros:
        prodotto correttamente arrivato, funzionante e con l adattatore per la presa sciucco. devo ancora testarlo nel lungo periodo ma sembra tutto ok.
        Cons:
        spedizione dalla cina un po\' lunga, complice anche periodo natalizio e condizioni meteo sfavorevoli, ma considerando il prezzo d\'acquisto e il fatto che con italy priority non ho pagato dazi doganali, va bene cosí.

        Jan 04,2018

        Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)

        Price

        Ease of Use

        Build Quality

        Usefulness

        Overall Rating

      • Roben
        Mi Robot 1 Generation
        Pros:
        It works very well and is very high tech! Can program cleaning schedules and it goes to charge by itself! Great Product!!! Great Quality!!!
        Cons:
        It is not good when having carpets

        Jan 04,2018

        Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)

        Price

        Ease of Use

        Build Quality

        Usefulness

        Overall Rating

      • oren
        best product i bought
        Pros:
        very good vacuum, the best vacuum
        Cons:
        very good vacuum, the best vacuum

        Jan 04,2018

        Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)

        Price

        Ease of Use

        Build Quality

        Usefulness

        Overall Rating

      • strengy
        mr
        Pros:
        pairing with mobile was nor problem.... done in few minutes
        very happy with quality of vacuming.
        Cons:
        none so far
        maybe missing a hand for single hand holding (as \\roomba vacum cleaner has )

        Jan 04,2018

        Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)

        Price

        Ease of Use

        Build Quality

        Usefulness

        Overall Rating

      • Martin
        Mr.
        Pros:
        All function are goot and vacuum cleaner work very good.
        Cons:
        Setting location in mobile application only as Chinese, is not best solution. Why you not set in application Europe, or another locations.

        Jan 04,2018

        Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)

        Price

        Ease of Use

        Build Quality

        Usefulness

        Overall Rating

      • Kamil
        Xiaomi Vacuum
        Pros:
        Wow! awesome! Amazing!
        Cons:
        none

        Jan 04,2018

        Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)

        Price

        Ease of Use

        Build Quality

        Usefulness

        Overall Rating

      • Michal
        best robot vacuum cleaner ever!
        Pros:
        Cleans surface better than expected. The ability to go back to charging station without hitting anything on it\'s way is amazing. Sucking power is perfect. Noise is torelable, espescially that you can control power from mobile app. Virtual walls with magnetic tape are ok.
        Cons:
        Doesn\'t work good with long hair carpets - side brush get stuck quite often, therefore need virtual wall to prevent carpet from vacuuming (hopefully software update can turn side brush off when on long hair carpets)
        Unfortunately virtual walls come with one color (black) only.

        Jan 04,2018

        Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)

        Price

        Ease of Use

        Build Quality

        Usefulness

        Overall Rating

      • Karo
        zakup roku 2017
        Pros:
        Same plusy. Robi robotę gdy ja oglądam tv
        Cons:
        Brak

        Jan 04,2018

        Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (0)

        Price

        Ease of Use

        Build Quality

        Usefulness

        Overall Rating

      • Hans Stock
        Unsere neue Putzfrau
        Pros:
        Robot Vacuum arbeitet nahezu perfekt, ein Wunder an Technik. Ausserdem macht es Spass, ihm bei seiner Arbeit zuzuschauen. Lediglich das Mi Home App könnte einfacher, d.h. übersichtlicher gestaltet sein. Die Einrichtung der Verbindung zur WLAN-Box ist hakelig und müsste besser beschrieben sein. Mein Urteil: Insgesamt: Unbedingt empfehlenswert!
        Cons:
        Für den Preis ein klasse Gerät.

        Jan 03,2018

        Is this helpful?Yes (0)No (1)

        Price

        Ease of Use

        Build Quality

        Usefulness

        Overall Rating

